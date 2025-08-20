Sean Brady blasts Ian Machado Garry for turning down UFC Vancouver fight: ‘Lost another main event’

Sean Brady has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry for turning down the UFC Vancouver fight.

Brady claims he was offered to headline UFC Vancouver against Garry in a pivotal fight at welterweight. However, Brady claims the Irishman ducked him, which led to the promotion making the Anthony Hernandez vs Reiner de Ridder fight as the main event.

“So I got a call from my manager right around International Fight week, so at the end of June timeframe about me and Ian fighting in Chicago (at UFC 319). I said yes. Didn’t hear anything for weeks,” Brady said on his Instagram stories. “I’m assuming the UFC moved on. Recently, they hit us up and said me and Ian, main event in Vancouver. I said yes immediately. Yes, let’s go. I’ve been wanting to fight since May and these are the only ones I’ve been offered. I said yes twice.

“Now, I don’t know why, Ian’s f*****g dragging his feet or whatever he was doing and now they put in (Reinier de Ridder) and ‘Fluffy’ (Anthony Hernandez). Now once again we’re sitting and waiting. So thanks Ian, just lost another main event because of you, my man,” Brady added.

With the Ian Machado Garry vs Sean Brady fight not happening, whether or not the UFC will book that bout for a later date is uncertain. But, Brady is frustrated that he won’t be headlining UFC Vancouver on October 18.