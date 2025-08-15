UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

The UFC 319 weigh-ins didn’t take place without some drama, and one fight has been canned as a result.

For the most part, the weigh-ins actually went smoothly. The main event middleweight title fight remains intact, as champion Dricus du Plessis weighed in at 185 pounds, while Khamzat Chimaev tipped the scales at 183 pounds. Other fighters on the main card also managed to hit their targets.

Bryan Battle was the lone athlete who had difficulty on the scale. He was scheduled to face Nursulton Ruziboev on the preliminary portion of UFC 319. That plan went awry when Battle missed the middleweight limit for a non-title bout by four pounds. Meanwhile, Ruziboev clocked in at 186 pounds.

This is the third time Battle has missed weight under the UFC banner.

As a result of Battle’s miss on the scale, the fight has been cancelled. Ruziboev took to his Instagram account to criticize Battle for failing to make the contracted weight.

“Instead of talking too much, you need to make weight first,” Ruziboev said. “This is a professional sport, blondie.”

Nursulton Ruziboev was not happy with Bryan Battle missing weight by 4 lbs for their middleweight bout at UFC 319 Earlier in the week Battle did an interview saying it was Ruziboev’s fault they weren’t on the main card 😬 pic.twitter.com/b4Nk6v8oof — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 15, 2025

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 319 weigh-in results, including the weight of Caio Borralho, who is the backup fighter in case he’s needed for the main event.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael Page (186)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Kai Asakura (126)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Baysangur Susurkaev (186) vs. Eric Nolan (183)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Chase Hooper (155) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Bryan Battle (190)* vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Dione Barbosa (125)

Alibi Idris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)

Backup Fighter

Caio Borralho (184)

*- Fighter missed weight and the bout has been cancelled

