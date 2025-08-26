Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release
Bryan Battle did not have to wait even two weeks to find out what his next combat sports assignment would be in the wake of being released from the UFC. After weight misses happening in back to back bookings under the UFC banner, Battle received his walking papers. This came after missing the mark at welterweight and in his most recent attempt, missing the contracted middleweight limit.
The next time the combat sports world will see Battle compete will be next week as part of the Jon Jones and Mike Perry helmed promotion Dirty Boxing Championship. DBX will be holding another card on August 29th from The Hangar in Miami, Florida with the recently released octagon warrior prepared to step into the DBX ring as announced on the promotion’s official social media.
Battle is riding a four fight winning streak heading into this DBX 3 contest and will be taking on the dreaded TBA as an opponent has not been specifically announced for Bryan Battle as of yet.
This hybrid rules bout will see Battle attempt another cut to 185 pounds as that is the contracted weight limit for this DBX 3 bout. This will be Bryan Battle’s second attempt to reach this mark in recent weeks as he attempted to hit it at UFC 319 before the miss caused that August 16th outing against Nursulton Ruziboev to be scrapped.
Bryan Battle’s UFC tenure leading into DBX 3
Bryan Battle left the promotion with an impressive winning record overall having only tasted defeat once in a run that saw him win a season of The Ultimate Fighter. Battle entered the UFC sphere with season 29 of TUF and bested Kemran Lachinov, Andre Petroski, and Gilbert Urbina to win the tournament title.
After that ‘The Butcher’ would pick up wins over Tresean Gore and Takashi Sato before a loss on points to Rinat Fakhretdinov which took place at the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland card in December 2022.
A pair of victories against Gabe Green and AJ Fletcher as well a couple of wins over Kevin Jousset and Randy Brown would bookend a no contest to Ange Loosa for Battle. That split decision win against Brown would transpire at UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura on December 7th and is his most recent octagon outing before being the aforementioned release by the promotion.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
