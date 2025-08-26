Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release

Bryan Battle did not have to wait even two weeks to find out what his next combat sports assignment would be in the wake of being released from the UFC. After weight misses happening in back to back bookings under the UFC banner, Battle received his walking papers. This came after missing the mark at welterweight and in his most recent attempt, missing the contracted middleweight limit.

The next time the combat sports world will see Battle compete will be next week as part of the Jon Jones and Mike Perry helmed promotion Dirty Boxing Championship. DBX will be holding another card on August 29th from The Hangar in Miami, Florida with the recently released octagon warrior prepared to step into the DBX ring as announced on the promotion’s official social media.

Battle is riding a four fight winning streak heading into this DBX 3 contest and will be taking on the dreaded TBA as an opponent has not been specifically announced for Bryan Battle as of yet.

This hybrid rules bout will see Battle attempt another cut to 185 pounds as that is the contracted weight limit for this DBX 3 bout. This will be Bryan Battle’s second attempt to reach this mark in recent weeks as he attempted to hit it at UFC 319 before the miss caused that August 16th outing against Nursulton Ruziboev to be scrapped.