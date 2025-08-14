Former Sean Strickland Foe Agrees With Suspension, Found Incident “Very Funny”

By Dyla Bowker - August 13, 2025

Sean Strickland received a suspension from Nevada for a June incident that saw him storm the cage in hot pursuit of a fighter who taunted him and a former UFC opponent of Strickland has offered his thoughts on this situation. Strickland was serving as a corner person for Miles Hunsinger, who he coaches, but when Hunsigner’s opponent Luis Hernandez taunted Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion encroached into his space to get physical.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

Krzysztof Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his recent Oktagon 74 fight and touched on this recent suspension that was levied to his former UFC adversary, Strickland. When expounding upon his thoughts on the Strickland suspension situation, Krzysztof Jotko said,

“Yeah, I saw. I saw those, yeah. Yeah, when I was fighting with Strickland, I was not 100%. I was little sick. Not little, I was actually very sick with my stomach. I was vomit[ing] a lot and I have acid reflux. I can’t eat too much. So I was not in a good, good shape fighting with him and I lose the decision.”

“But you know, I don’t want to say it’s excuse or something. Maybe I lose the same if I were in a good shape. But at least he don’t knock me out like five people before. So this was good. After my fight, a couple months later Strickland, he come to our gym because he have a fight with Alex Pereira. So he come down to our gym, train with Artem Levin.”

Krzysztof Jotko agrees with Sean Strickland suspension, what he found funny about that situation

When getting into his training arc with Sean Strickland before offering up his varied thoughts on the hectic incident from then Tuff-N-Uff card that also involved UFC fighter Chris Curtis, Krzysztof Jotko continued,

“Artem Levin, he was like a kickboxer, Glory champion. He beat Alex Pereira I think two times. So Strickland, come there and train with us a little bit, train with him. He’s a really, really funny guy and this s**t what he talk in the internet is not, he not lying. He not lie, this what it is.”

“He is like this and of course this accident [is] going to happen if someone show some dick or whatever was happens there in the cage to Strickland. You know what I mean? He’s crazy, of course he gonna go jump on you. I think like they suspended him I think was good, you know. Like you can’t do this, you know, it’s TV or whatever.”

“You can’t just go there and try to beat up someone. But I need to say he was very funny [laughs]. Very funny when he get up and walk there. He [Strickland] walk like a old motherf***er, you know. Yeah, Moicano, even Renato Moicano, he was talking about this in his podcast like he was so funny. He get up and he was walking like his leg hurts or something. You know what I’m talking about, the moment? Yeah, this is so fun.”

 

Krzysztof Jotko Sean Strickland UFC

