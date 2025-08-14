Former Sean Strickland Foe Agrees With Suspension, Found Incident “Very Funny”

When getting into his training arc with Sean Strickland before offering up his varied thoughts on the hectic incident from then Tuff-N-Uff card that also involved UFC fighter Chris Curtis, Krzysztof Jotko continued,

“Artem Levin, he was like a kickboxer, Glory champion. He beat Alex Pereira I think two times. So Strickland, come there and train with us a little bit, train with him. He’s a really, really funny guy and this s**t what he talk in the internet is not, he not lying. He not lie, this what it is.”

“He is like this and of course this accident [is] going to happen if someone show some dick or whatever was happens there in the cage to Strickland. You know what I mean? He’s crazy, of course he gonna go jump on you. I think like they suspended him I think was good, you know. Like you can’t do this, you know, it’s TV or whatever.”

“You can’t just go there and try to beat up someone. But I need to say he was very funny [laughs]. Very funny when he get up and walk there. He [Strickland] walk like a old motherf***er, you know. Yeah, Moicano, even Renato Moicano, he was talking about this in his podcast like he was so funny. He get up and he was walking like his leg hurts or something. You know what I’m talking about, the moment? Yeah, this is so fun.”