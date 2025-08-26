Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Sean Brady “isn’t happening”, per manager

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady throwing down in the octagon in a few months was going around the rumor mill recently until a representative of the former came out to clarify some things.

A report from Sportilinet.Kz intimated that this battle of ranked welterweights would happen in the final quarter of 2025. The report from the Kazakhstan-based media source intimated that Brady versus Rakhmonov was in the works for the looming UFC Qatar card.

Rakhmonov’s manager Daniel Rubenstein came out to dispute this report and dispelled any notion that we would see his client inside the cage on this reported bout for the November 22nd event. In a message posted to his personal social media, with a screenshot since obtained by the Inside Fighting Instagram account, Rubenstein said,