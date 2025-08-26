Rodtang is fair game but Johan Ghazali will not fight Nong-O

By Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Rodtang is a massive figure in Muay Thai and has served as a huge inspiration for a new wave of fighters to ply their trade in this sport. That includes Johan Ghazali who will clash with Zakaria El Jamari in a Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5th.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Ghazali appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on how the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings are stacked with notable names like Nong-O, Rodtang, and Superlek as well.

When speaking to the competitive drive that is inspired from being part of a weight category with this depth at the top and Rodtang being someone who has served as a big inspiration to him, Ghazali said,

“Definitely. You know, this is what everyone comes to ONE Championship for is to compete against the best. To be the best, you need to fight the best. Yeah, there’s so many big names. There’s Rodtang, there’s Kongthoranee [Sor Sommai]. I would never fight Nong-O because Nong-O is like a big brother for me, you know.”

“He teaches me so much here. But other than that, you know, I would fight anyone. You know, it’s very cool to be in this division with all these legends and even be mentioned in the same level as them. So if I was given the opportunity to fight any one of them, I would. So yeah.”

 

Rodtang vs. Nong-O has potential to ‘break viewership records’ per ONE figurehead Chatri Sityodtong

Rodtang and Nong-O will battle it out at ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16th for the vacant Muay Thai flyweight belt in what is undoubtedly a gigantic contest within the art of eight limbs. ONE Championship CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong has gone as far as to express that it will break records as far as the amount of eyeballs it will have on it.

Via The ONE Podcast, Chatri confirmed the Rodtang vs. Nong-O title matchup and in describing how he sees the fight performing in terms of drawing in outside attention, Sityodtong stated, [via Bangkok Post],

“Rodtang versus Nong-O will break viewership records for Muay Thai. The most watched fight in Muay Thai history was Rodtang versus Superlek, and my team and I agree that this fight will be bigger than that.”

This flyweight belt is a title that Rodtang held for over half a decade before eventually losing it on the scales last November in Bangkok before his planned bout with Jacob Smith.

Conversely, Nong-O held the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship for several years at one point and now eyes two division champion status under the ONE Championship banner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang reflects on shocking KO of Takeru at ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2025
Takeru Segawa
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE 172: Takeru views fight with Rodtang as "the last challenge" to conquer

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025

Decorated Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa has cemented himself as an all-time great in the striking realm. But to be undeniable, he feels he has to conquer ONE Championship – more specifically, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang plans to finish Takeru, call out Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025

By the time the curtain falls on 2025, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to join the list of two-sport ONE World Champions.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang eyes career-best performance versus Takeru at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025

The stakes at ONE 172 are higher than ever for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he intends to rise to the occasion like never before.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang promises to "bury" Takeru at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 16, 2025

ONE 172 draws nearer by the day, and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is oozing confidence as he looks to crush Takeru Segawa.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

How Rodtang's childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 12, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE 172: Rodtang dedicates upcoming Takeru super-fight to son 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

For the first time in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s life, fighting isn’t just about him anymore.  

Takeru Segawa
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru admits losing to Superlek changed him: "Like I had died" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa isn’t used to being on the losing side of the fight. That’s why his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January 2024 hit so hard. But in the bout’s aftermath, he learned many lessons.   

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang breaks down ONE 170 main event: “It’s going to be on fire” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be one of the many fans watching at ONE 170, and he remains very intrigued by the highly anticipated main event. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang “more than ready” to fight Takeru at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese ace Takeru Segawa are finally set to do battle. And “The Iron Man” believes this is the perfect time for the icons to collide.  