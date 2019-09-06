Bruce Buffer wants Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre ‘mega fight’

“The Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer is fantasizing about a Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre fight — even if he thinks it’s just a pipe dream.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his historic loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He vacated the Octagon after tapping out in the fourth round and hasn’t returned since. He is, however, in frequent communication with Dana White and is looking to return for the right opportunity. Buffer believes that McGregor needs to earn his spot in the rankings again.

“I don’t think it is fair for Conor to fight for a championship belt; I think he should have a tune-up fight because at this point he has been out of the Octagon for so long,” he told The Mirror.

“The Nate Diaz trilogy would be great,” he added. “I am sure all the UFC fans would love watching that.”

Bruce Buffer continued to praise Conor McGregor, adding that watching the Irishman’s fights is the most exhilarating viewing experience.

“Conor has got the X factor,” he said. “He is such a strong and charismatic character that when he comes in, it adds a definite energy and glow to the arena.”

“There are a few other fighters like that but Conor is definitely at the top of the mound when it comes to that.”

Buffer believes that a McGregor vs. St-Pierre match-up would be the fight to beat all fights. He said:

“One fight I would love to see, I have always loved to see, but I doubt it will ever happen, is Georges St-Pierre and Conor go at it. I think it would be a huge mega-fight.”

Georges St-Pierre retired from competition in early 2019. The Canadian legend ended on a high note in his last fight: a third-round submission victory over Michael Bisping. He still trains and is open to returning if he can face Khabib Nurmagomedov, but doesn’t believe the UFC is interested in making it happen.

In the words of Bruce Buffer, ‘IT’S TIME’ to see Conor McGregor return to the Octagon. The question is, who should the Irishman fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.