Kamaru Usman fires back at ‘clown’ Jorge Masvidal

Yesterday afternoon, ESPN reported that the much discussed welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington, expected to occur at UFC 244 in November, is in jeopardy.

“The Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington 170 title fight is far from done, multiple sources say,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote. “In fact, negotiations have hit a snag and UFC is now looking at other options, sources say. Those options include a different welterweight title fight and/or a different main event.

“The making of this fight has taken many twists and turns over the past few days, so there’s no telling if they end up with it,” he added. “But right now, it’s not in good standing and other options are being explored. Developing.”

Shortly after this news surfaced, surging welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter, urging Kamaru Usman to “sign the contract” — which implied he could be the champ’s next foe.

“I’m partying too [Kamaru Usman] what’s the hold up? Sign the contract.” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

It did not take long for Usman to respond to this comment from Masvidal. He was not impressed.

That really looks like I’m partying… clown sit down FOH. https://t.co/SlshmAK43U — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 6, 2019

From there, Usman clarified that, whether it’s against Covington, Masvidal, or somebody else, it’s his intention to fight at UFC 244 inside New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden.

I want to fight Nov 2nd @TheGarden — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 6, 2019

At present, it’s not clear what difficulties the UFC has had booking a fight between Covington and Usman. Stay tuned for updates on that as new details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.