Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter’s emergency surgery: “Forever grateful”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has released a promising update about the health of his daughter.

‘Big Brown’ has been retired from fighting for nearly a decade now. Following a knockout loss to Travis Browne, Brendan Schaub decided to hang the gloves up for good. At the urging of his friend Joe Rogan, the heavyweight contender instead got into podcasting and later stand-up comedy.

Thanks to that push, Brendan Schaub has remained a figure in MMA circles. Earlier this week, however, the podcaster revealed that his young daughter Billie, has experienced health issues since being born in November. In the last week, she went downhill and Schaub was forced to release a video message to social media.

According to Brendan Schaub’s video message earlier this week, Billie was forced to undergo emergency surgery. While the podcaster didn’t specify what exactly was wrong, he announced that he would be taking a hiatus as a result of his daughter’s medical issues. Earlier today, however, Schaub gave a positive update to fans on social media.

On Instagram, Brendan Schaub announced that his daughter’s emergency surgery went well. In the post, he also thanked fans and fighters who reached out with messages of support. Lastly, he stated how grateful he was to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, for their work.

“Surgery was a success. I can’t express how much love and support my family felt from everyone. The internet from my experience is a dark awful place. My views have changed recently. The amount of prayers and positive thoughts sent didn’t go unnoticed.” Brendan Schaub’s message to Instagram read.

He continued, “Can’t thank everyone individually but trust me I see it. Life is scary for a parent. Forever grateful for the team @childrensla Thank you.”

This will wrap up a busy, busy week for Brendan Schaub. Beyond his daughter’s health scare, the podcaster did have a positive announcement earlier this week. The former UFC heavyweight contender was recently signed to Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred FC. However, don’t expect to see Schaub in the cage.

Instead, the former fighter will be in the commentary booth moving forward for the bare-knuckle fighting organization. While Brendan Schaub won’t be competing for the company, Jorge Masvidal tried his best. Last August, ‘Gamebred’ offered the podcaster a bout with then-free agent Derrick Lewis. However, ‘The Black Beast’ later opted to re-sign with the UFC instead.

What do you make of this news involving former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub? Will you check out his commentary at Gamebred FC?