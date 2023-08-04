Brendan Schaub offered bareknuckle MMA fight against Derrick Lewis in Jorge Masvidal’s promotion: “I wouldn’t say no”

Brendan Schaub could be making a comeback.

Schaub retired from MMA back in 2015 after he went 10-5 as a pro but ended his career on a two-fight losing skid. His last fight was a TKO loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181 in December 2014 and he decided to walk away from the sport.

However, Schaub continues to train jiu-jitsu and still pays attention to the sport. Although he hasn’t said he is ending his retirement, on his podcast, Jorge Masvidal offered him a comeback fight against Derrick Lewis.

Ooooh boy @GamebredFighter made me a real offer to come out of retirement and fight in his bareknuckle fight league 🧐 pic.twitter.com/McQa99Zuik — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 3, 2023

Masvidal: I heard you’re making your debut in my promotion… I heard Derick Lewis is a free agent too.”

Schaub: Oh that’s right. But you allow grappling and everything?

Masvidal: Yeah, it’s MMA.

Schaub: I wouldn’t say no to Derrick Lewis if I can grapple.

Masvidal: Ouuu, no way. Derrick Lewis debut in my promotion vs. Brendan Schaub? Do you understand that people’s heads that people’s head are exploding?

Whether or not Brendan Schaub is serious about making his comeback fight against Derrick Lewis in bareknuckle MMA, he said it was a fight that was talked about before he retired. After he beat Lavar Johnson, Schaub says he was at a Dave & Busters watching the UFC fights when Derrick Lewis called him out to fight. However, Schaub did say he would also be interested in facing Tito Ortiz, if the Lewis scrap didn’t happen.

There’s no question a fight between Schaub and Lewis would be massive, but it’s uncertain if ‘The Black Beast’ would even sign in Jorge Masvidal’s promotion, as he could look to stay in the UFC.

Brendan Schaub (10-5), as mentioned, ended his career by losing to Browne by TKO and Andrei Arlovski by split decision. Inside the Octagon, Schaub went 6-5 with notable wins over Matt Mitrione, Mirko Cro Cop, and Gabriel Gonzaga among others.