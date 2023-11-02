Halil Amir promises fireworks against Ahmed Mujtaba: “I advise you not to blink”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba are set to go toe-to-toe this Friday, November 3, in a lightweight MMA bout that has all the makings of a barnburner.

Halil Amir

This matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men bring an impressive track record of finishes. Amir owns seven victories by way of knockout and one via submission. Meanwhile, Mujtaba has five submissions and three knockouts under his belt.

It’s reasonable to assume that Amir and Mujtaba will look to steal the show by adding another stoppage victory to their respective resumes.

“I think he will try to brawl with me, but I will be ready for anything. It will definitely be a good fight. I advise you not to blink,” Amir said.

But while the prospect of a firecracker of a fight looms large, “No Mercy” prefers not to make any bold predictions. Instead, he expresses his intention to go for the finish.

“As always, my plan is to go out and put on a beautiful and spectacular fight. I don’t like to predict, but I will aim for the finish,” he said.

Halil Amir looks to improve position in lightweight MMA rankings

Currently ranked as the #4 lightweight MMA contender, Halil Amir is on a mission to ascend to the top spot and earn himself a shot at the World Title.

The undefeated Turkish star has been steadily climbing the ladder with his impressive performances.

Figuring in a pivotal encounter at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Amir sees Ahmed Mujtaba as his footstool to achieving his ultimate goal.

“This fight is the next step to the fight for the belt,” he said. “I don’t know what plans ONE has for the lightweight division. I need to get past Ahmed first, and then we’ll see. I’m always ready.”

