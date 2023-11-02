Halil Amir promises fireworks against Ahmed Mujtaba: “I advise you not to blink”

Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba are set to go toe-to-toe this Friday, November 3, in a lightweight MMA bout that has all the makings of a barnburner.

This matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men bring an impressive track record of finishes. Amir owns seven victories by way of knockout and one via submission. Meanwhile, Mujtaba has five submissions and three knockouts under his belt.

It’s reasonable to assume that Amir and Mujtaba will look to steal the show by adding another stoppage victory to their respective resumes.

“I think he will try to brawl with me, but I will be ready for anything. It will definitely be a good fight. I advise you not to blink,” Amir said.

But while the prospect of a firecracker of a fight looms large, “No Mercy” prefers not to make any bold predictions. Instead, he expresses his intention to go for the finish.

“As always, my plan is to go out and put on a beautiful and spectacular fight. I don’t like to predict, but I will aim for the finish,” he said.