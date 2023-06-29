Damir Ismagulov eyes future clash with former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje: “I’ll play with him like a little kitten”

Damir Ismagulov is interested in the idea of fighting fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje at some point in the future.

Right now, the UFC’s lightweight division is still one of the most stacked in all of mixed martial arts. Islam Makhachev is the champion, but there are still many contenders out there – as well as a few big featherweights threatening to move up.

One prospect who has his eye on the prize is Damir Ismagulov. He’ll return to action this weekend to take on Grant Dawson, just over six months after his loss to Arman Tsarukyan.

RELATED: GRANT DAWSON REVEALS HE AND DAMIR ISMAGULOV HAVE SPARRED AND ROLLED WITH ONE ANOTHER IN THE PAST: “BOTH OF US KNOW WHAT THE OTHER PERSON IS TRYING TO DO”

For a while now, many have pinpointed Ismagulov as one for the future. It’s obviously hard to stand out at 155 pounds but if he can put on a show on Saturday, plenty more fans will begin to take notice.

When asked about who he wanted to fight in the future, he didn’t hesitate.

"I'll play with him like a little kitten": Damir Ismagulov sees Justin Gaethje as an "easy" target 🐱 Full video: https://t.co/M0dTjPaOKn pic.twitter.com/lPLTbL40Hs — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 28, 2023

“Yeah, I’d like to fight Justin Gaethje.”