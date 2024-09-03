Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi, Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas made official for UFC Edmonton

UFC Edmonton now has its main event in the form of Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

Earlier this year, the promotion announced that they were heading to Edmonton for the first time since UFC 240 in July 2019. Since then, many fights have been added to the November card. One of those bouts is a key women’s flyweight clash between former champion Rose Namajunas, and the rising contender Erin Blanchfield.

Many figured that the women’s 125-pound bout would headline the UFC’s trip to Canada. However, earlier today, Dana White went live on social media and announced the real main event. Despite previous reports about Brandon Moreno returning at UFC Vegas 100, that will not be the case.

Instead, ‘The Assassin Baby’ will face the rising Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Edmonton. For his part, ‘The Prince’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in over a year. Albazi last competed against Kai Kara-France last summer, picking up a controversial split-decision win. Meanwhile, the fight in November will be Brandon Moreno’s first since losing to Brandon Royval in February.

RELATED: JOE LAUZON OPENS UP ON MMA FUTURE AMIDST LONG UFC HIATUS: “I DON’T EXACTLY KNOW A VALID WAY TO GET OUT OF THE CONTRACT”

Moreno vs Albazi from Edmonton, Canada! Tickets on sale September 20th #UFCEdmonton pic.twitter.com/WIUnI1Ssw7 — danawhite (@danawhite) September 3, 2024

Dana White announces several bouts for UFC Edmonton, including the return of Brandon Moreno

Dana White added that Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be in the co-main event slot instead. For her part, ‘Thug Rose’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez in July. Meanwhile, ‘Cold Blooded’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Manon Fiorot in March.

Lastly, Dana White announced that Derrick Lewis will return against Jhonata Diniz at the event. ‘The Black Beast’ has seen better days, and will enter the contest having lost four of his last six contests. However, Lewis is coming off a third-round knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento in May at UFC St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian is still working his way up the heavyweight division. Diniz is currently 3-0 in his UFC career, last scoring a decision victory over Karl Williams in August. While the kickboxer has looked impressive thus far, this will be his biggest challenge to date.

What do you make of this UFC news? Are you excited for Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi in November?