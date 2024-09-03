Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi, Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas made official for UFC Edmonton

By Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

UFC Edmonton now has its main event in the form of Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

Dana White, UFC 303

Earlier this year, the promotion announced that they were heading to Edmonton for the first time since UFC 240 in July 2019. Since then, many fights have been added to the November card. One of those bouts is a key women’s flyweight clash between former champion Rose Namajunas, and the rising contender Erin Blanchfield.

Many figured that the women’s 125-pound bout would headline the UFC’s trip to Canada. However, earlier today, Dana White went live on social media and announced the real main event. Despite previous reports about Brandon Moreno returning at UFC Vegas 100, that will not be the case.

Instead, ‘The Assassin Baby’ will face the rising Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Edmonton. For his part, ‘The Prince’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in over a year. Albazi last competed against Kai Kara-France last summer, picking up a controversial split-decision win. Meanwhile, the fight in November will be Brandon Moreno’s first since losing to Brandon Royval in February.

RELATED: JOE LAUZON OPENS UP ON MMA FUTURE AMIDST LONG UFC HIATUS: “I DON’T EXACTLY KNOW A VALID WAY TO GET OUT OF THE CONTRACT”

Dana White announces several bouts for UFC Edmonton, including the return of Brandon Moreno

Dana White added that Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be in the co-main event slot instead. For her part, ‘Thug Rose’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez in July. Meanwhile, ‘Cold Blooded’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Manon Fiorot in March.

Lastly, Dana White announced that Derrick Lewis will return against Jhonata Diniz at the event. ‘The Black Beast’ has seen better days, and will enter the contest having lost four of his last six contests. However, Lewis is coming off a third-round knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento in May at UFC St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian is still working his way up the heavyweight division. Diniz is currently 3-0 in his UFC career, last scoring a decision victory over Karl Williams in August. While the kickboxer has looked impressive thus far, this will be his biggest challenge to date.

What do you make of this UFC news? Are you excited for Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi in November?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amir Albazi Brandon Moreno UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira doubles down on middleweight return vs. Dricus du Plessis: "Bring your will"

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2024
Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad reacts to Chicago TV anchor calling him a "Street fighter" in bizarre interview

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2024

One of UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad’s post-UFC 304 interviews didn’t go according to plan in his native Chicago.

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Donald Trump cools down rhetoric towards Joe Rogan after RFK Jr. support: "I think he's good at what he does!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his tune on UFC commentator Joe Rogan following the broadcaster’s public support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather earlier this year

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he was supposed to box Floyd Mayweather this past June.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling questions if Movsar Evloev uses PEDs: "I've heard he's not a clean athlete"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2024

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain Sterling, doesn’t believe Movsar Evloev is a clean fighter.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad wouldn't mind moving up to fight Sean Strickland and "slap him around"

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2024
Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis disses Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland following UFC middleweight title callout

Fernando Quiles - September 3, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has fired a shot at UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, after hinting at moving back down in weight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 176
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 176 with Kyle Nelson and Isaac Dulgarian

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

The 176th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 97.

Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Boxing, MMA
Fedor Emelianenko

Report | Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 is in the works

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Fedor Emelianenko vs Andrei Arlovski the sequel is reportedly in the works, more than 15 years after the original.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison would love to see former champ-champ Amanda Nunes return to the UFC: “I think also she struggles to not be in the limelight”

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Kayla Harrison has explained why she wants to see former champion Amanda Nunes back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.