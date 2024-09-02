Chael Sonnen favors Sean O’Malley over Conor McGregor for MMA’s biggest star

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Sean O’Malley, not Conor McGregor, is the sport’s biggest pay-per-view star ahead of the former’s return to the cage.

O’Malley will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. He returns after defending the title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year.

McGregor, who was supposed to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, has yet to make his UFC comeback as of this writing. He’s targeting a potential return in December, although it’s uncertain if the UFC will book him for the final pay-per-view of 2024.

Ahead of UFC 306, Sonnen believes O’Malley is a bigger star than McGregor at present.