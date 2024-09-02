Chael Sonnen favors Sean O’Malley over Conor McGregor for MMA’s biggest star

By Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Sean O’Malley, not Conor McGregor, is the sport’s biggest pay-per-view star ahead of the former’s return to the cage.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

O’Malley will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. He returns after defending the title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 earlier this year.

McGregor, who was supposed to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, has yet to make his UFC comeback as of this writing. He’s targeting a potential return in December, although it’s uncertain if the UFC will book him for the final pay-per-view of 2024.

Ahead of UFC 306, Sonnen believes O’Malley is a bigger star than McGregor at present.

Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor forfeited ‘UFC’s biggest star’ title to Sean O’Malley

In a recent breakdown uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why O’Malley holds a bigger spotlight than McGregor.

“O’Malley is the biggest star in our sport right now,” Sonnen said. “And ‘Red Panty Night’ is still real. Conor’s not in the sport, he’s not even licensed. Conor could not walk in and fight tonight if he wanted to. I’m just sharing with you, who’s in the sport, it’s one of those things. Conor has no more of a claim to this sport right now than [Georges] St-Pierre or Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. In fact, St-Pierre and Khabib have attended more UFCs in the last year than Conor.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

O’Malley and McGregor have traded barbs in recent months. Despite previous cordiality, O’Malley has pivoted on his stance towards McGregor, calling the former two-division champion a drug addict and a “dork“.

For perspective: Sonnen’s relationship with McGregor has also deteriorated in recent months. But, Sonnen remains intrigued at the prospect of McGregor returning to the Octagon.

O’Malley believes McGregor is still the face of the UFC, despite his rise in popularity. The returns of both fighters could be comparable in their pay-per-view draws and leverage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Shara Magomedov, UFC

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's return set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024
Conor McGregor in training
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn't worried about Conor McGregor possibly jumping queue at welterweight

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t concerned about the possibility of Conor McGregor getting a title shot at welterweight.

Canelo Alvarez, Kamaru Usman, UFC, Boxing
Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez clear the air after previous rivalry

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez have buried the hatchet, years on from rumors of a potential fight between them.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler continues to tease the idea that a fight announcement for him could be imminent.

Dana White Donald Trump

Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

Zain Bando - September 1, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: "He’s going to beat him"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared a bold prediction for next month’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker not willing to "sell my title shot again" after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.