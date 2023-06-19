Family starts GoFundMe as they reveal Bellator’s Cris Lencioni is in ICU after suffering from cardiac arrest
The family of Cris Lencioni has provided an update on the Bellator fighter.
On Sunday night, Chael Sonnen confirmed reports that Lencioni had a medical issue as he was training and lost consciousness. Immediately, he was rushed to the hospital and a week later, he still has not regained consciousness and is in ICU, but Sonnen did not share what caused Lencioni to lose his consciousness.
“Cris is in the hospital, he has not regained consciousness. They have his vitals, they got his signs, they are able to do all sorts of things. Everything does steer to the direction that he will regain consciousness and then we go from there,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel about Cris Lencioni.
Now, Lencioni’s family started a GoFundMe to help support the medical costs and revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest on June 8 and is still unconscious.
“On June 8th Cris suffered a cardiac arrest. As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet. We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle,” part of the GoFundMe for Cris Lencioni read.
As of right now, there is no update on the status of Lencioni and when the doctors are hoping for him to wake up. But, his family is asking for everyone’s prayers as he is in the fight of his life and they are faithful that Lencioni will overcome it.
Cris Lencioni is 11-3 as a pro and 6-2 in Bellator. The 28-year-old is riding a four-fight win streak and coming off a submission win over Blake Smith and before that, beat highly-touted prospect Cody Law.
