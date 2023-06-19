Family starts GoFundMe as they reveal Bellator’s Cris Lencioni is in ICU after suffering from cardiac arrest

The family of Cris Lencioni has provided an update on the Bellator fighter.

On Sunday night, Chael Sonnen confirmed reports that Lencioni had a medical issue as he was training and lost consciousness. Immediately, he was rushed to the hospital and a week later, he still has not regained consciousness and is in ICU, but Sonnen did not share what caused Lencioni to lose his consciousness.

“Cris is in the hospital, he has not regained consciousness. They have his vitals, they got his signs, they are able to do all sorts of things. Everything does steer to the direction that he will regain consciousness and then we go from there,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel about Cris Lencioni.

Now, Lencioni’s family started a GoFundMe to help support the medical costs and revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest on June 8 and is still unconscious.