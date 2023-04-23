UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bruno Silva TKO’s Brad Tavares (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva.

Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus Du Plessis in his most recent outing at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, the Hawaiian was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘Blindado’ is coming off a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event begins and Brad Tavares come out quickly. He is utlizing a lot of pressure early. Bruno Silva is doing a good job landing his counter punches, but the Hawaiian seems more than willing to stand and trade. Tavares with a good jab. Silva lands a good knee from the clinch. That rocks Tavares, a big right hand and Brad is sent to the floor. The referee immediately steps in and waves off the fight.

Bruno Silva gets the TKO victory Brad Tavares #UFCVegas71

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO in Round 1

