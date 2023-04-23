UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bruno Silva TKO’s Brad Tavares (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva.
Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus Du Plessis in his most recent outing at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, the Hawaiian was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov.
Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘Blindado’ is coming off a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his most recent Octagon appearance.
Round one of the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event begins and Brad Tavares come out quickly. He is utlizing a lot of pressure early. Bruno Silva is doing a good job landing his counter punches, but the Hawaiian seems more than willing to stand and trade. Tavares with a good jab. Silva lands a good knee from the clinch. That rocks Tavares, a big right hand and Brad is sent to the floor. The referee immediately steps in and waves off the fight.
Bruno Silva gets the TKO victory Brad Tavares #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/MDDSTGs6ty
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 23, 2023
Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Silva fight next following his TKO victory over Tavares this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM