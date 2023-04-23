search
Brad Tavares Bruno Silva UFC Vegas 71

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bruno Silva TKO’s Brad Tavares (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023
Bruno Silva, Brad Tavares, UFC Vegas 71

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva.

Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus Du Plessis in his most recent outing at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, the Hawaiian was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Antônio Carlos Júnior and Omari Akhmedov.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘Blindado’ is coming off a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event begins and Brad Tavares come out quickly. He is utlizing a lot of pressure early. Bruno Silva is doing a good job landing his counter punches, but the Hawaiian seems more than willing to stand and trade. Tavares with a good jab. Silva lands a good knee from the clinch. That rocks Tavares, a big right hand and Brad is sent to the floor. The referee immediately steps in and waves off the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Silva fight next following his TKO victory over Tavares this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

UFC Vegas 71 Bonus Report: Sergei Pavlovich among four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71, UFC
Sergey Pavlovich

Pros react after Sergei Pavlovich stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 at UFC Vegas 71

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Sergei Pavlovich TKO's Curtis Blaydes (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a […]

Bobby Green
Jared Gordon

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main card includes a lightweight scrap featuring Bobby Green taking on Jared Gordon. Green (29-14-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘King’ is coming […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his […]

Curtis Blaydes

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Weigh-In Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - April 21, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich expecting first-round finish streak to come to end against Curtis Blaydes: "He knows the stakes"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is hoping to earn a win on Saturday, but he knows it won’t come easy. The Russian has been out of action since his clash with Tai Tuivasa in December. […]

Curtis Blaydes
UFC

Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: "They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday. ‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is […]

Gerald Meerschaert, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC San Diego Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Bruno Silva in Round 3 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 13, 2022

A middleweight matchup between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert kicks off tonight’s UFC San Diego main card. Silva (22-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to […]