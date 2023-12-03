UFC Austin Results: Arman Tsarukyan KO’s Beneil Dariush (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Dariush (22-6-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Charles Oliveira in his most recent effort at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that setback, the 34-year-old had put together an eight-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting two-fight winning streak, defeating Damir Ismagulov last December and Joaquim Silva this past June.

Round one of the UFC Austin main event begins and the fighters touch gloves. Beneil Dariush comes forward with a high kick that is blocked. He lands a low kick and the comes forward with a right hand that falls short. Arman Tsarukyan with a jab. Dariush replies with a low kick. Arman circles. He lands a nice knee and then a right hand that sends Beneil crashing to the canvas. He follows up with some heavy ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW! What a performance from the surging lightweight contender.

Official UFC Austin Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush via KO in Round 1

Following his impressive knockout win, Tsarukyan called for a rematch with current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev. The pair previously met in 2019, with Makhachev edging out a very close decision victory.

Who would you like to see Tsarukyan fight next following his KO victory over Dariush tonight in Texas?

