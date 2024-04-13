Pros react after Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller at UFC 300

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

A highly anticipated lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller served as the second bout of UFC 300.

Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react

Green (32-15-1 MMA) entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jalin Turner in his most recent effort this past December. That loss had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘King’, as had previously defeated Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson respectively.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) came into UFC 300 riding a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Gabriel Benitez back in January of this year. The 40-year-old had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s ‘Green vs. Miller’ bout lived up to expectations as ‘King’ and ‘A-10’ went to absolute war for fifteen straight minutes. Although Miller was able to hurt Green on multiple occasions, it was the pace and volume of ‘King’ that proved to be the difference. Bobby Green landed his left jab seemingly at will and left Jim Miller bloody and bruised on route to a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Green vs. Miller’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Bobby Green defeating Jim Miller at UFC 300:

Who would you like to see Bobby Green fight next following his decision victory over Jim Miller this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

