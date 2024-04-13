Pros react after Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller at UFC 300

A highly anticipated lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller served as the second bout of UFC 300.

Green (32-15-1 MMA) entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jalin Turner in his most recent effort this past December. That loss had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘King’, as had previously defeated Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson respectively.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) came into UFC 300 riding a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Gabriel Benitez back in January of this year. The 40-year-old had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s ‘Green vs. Miller’ bout lived up to expectations as ‘King’ and ‘A-10’ went to absolute war for fifteen straight minutes. Although Miller was able to hurt Green on multiple occasions, it was the pace and volume of ‘King’ that proved to be the difference. Bobby Green landed his left jab seemingly at will and left Jim Miller bloody and bruised on route to a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Green vs. Miller’ below:

Feel like I should be in that octagon right now! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

Jim helped me get Ready for my title fight against RDA .. he has a sneaky hard lead right hook … very surprising , def felt it 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🔪Let’s go Jimmy — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 13, 2024

Don’t know how you score that round. Miller hurt him twice good but Green landed way more and controlled way more — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

The amount of experience here and they are going at it like that! Let’s go boys! 👊🏻#UFC300 Both want finishes. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024

Fun fight we got here! #UFC300 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 13, 2024

That first rd was fire 🔥 I don’t know who to give that rd — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2024

Such experience between these two. They’re both bring a unique cadence and angle from some of these strikes. #UFC300 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024

1-1 going into the third. The momentum definitely changed in that round. We shall see what happens in the 3rd. #UFC300 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 13, 2024

Huge round for green looking easy for him go for a takedown Jim!! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

Miller x Green what warriors . Shot out to miller 48 yrls so resilient — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 13, 2024

Bobby Green has a bad ass fight style — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 13, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Bobby Green defeating Jim Miller at UFC 300:

Bravo, Jim Miller! 100,200,300! Incredible feat! As real as it gets! @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2024

Almost killed a man 😬 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 13, 2024

Respect Jim Miller.. you Legend #UFC300 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 13, 2024

Who would you like to see Bobby Green fight next following his decision victory over Jim Miller this evening in Sin City?