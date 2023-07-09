UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal TKO’s Val Woodburn in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Val Woodburn.

Nickal (4-0 MMA) returns to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission win over Jamie Pickett in his official Octagon debut this past March at 285. The highly touted wrestling phenom has won all four of his professional fights by way of first-round stoppage.

Meanwhile, Val Woodburn (7-0 MMA) will be making his official UFC debut this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Animal’ has won five of his seven career victories by way of stoppage and believes he has the tools to derail the Nickal hype train in tonight’s pay-per-view opener.

Round one of this middleweight scrap begins and Bo Nickal comes forward with a left hand He shoots but Woodburn does well to avoid. Nickal steps in with a right hook that rocks Val Woodburn. Nickal unloads a plethora of punches until an uppercut sends Woodburn falling to the canvas and the referee quickly jumps in. Another impressive showing from the still undefeated Nickal.

ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR BO NICKAL 💪 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/IgyYBglxnV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Official UFC 290 Results: Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Nickal fight next following his TKO victory over Woodburn this evening in Sin City?