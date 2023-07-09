Pros react after Robbie Lawler KO’s Niko Price in his retirement fight at UFC 290

By Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

A welterweight bout between former division champion Robbie Lawler and Niko Price served as tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim.

Robbie Lawler, UFC 290, Results, UFC

Lawler (30-16 MMA) was making his final walk to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. The former UFC welterweight champion entered his last fight looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to his setback to ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Ruthless’ had earned a TKO victory over fellow MMA legend Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

Meanwhile, Niko Price (15-7 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column in tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim. ‘The Hybrid’ had gone 1-3 with 1 no-contest over his previous five fights, his most previous resulting in a TKO loss to Phil Rowe in December of last year.

Tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim proved to be the perfect swansong for Robbie Lawler. The former UFC welterweight champion was able to get off some big shots early while in the clinch with Niko Price. After landing a big uppercut, Lawler snuck in a left hook and Niko Price was sent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here). It was truly a storybook ending for ‘The Ruthless One’.

Official UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via KO at 0:38 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lawler vs. Price’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Robbie Lawler defeating Niko Price via first-round KO at UFC 290:

What did you think of Robbie Lawler’s final MMA fight this evening in Sin City?

