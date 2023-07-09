Pros react after Robbie Lawler KO’s Niko Price in his retirement fight at UFC 290

A welterweight bout between former division champion Robbie Lawler and Niko Price served as tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim.

Lawler (30-16 MMA) was making his final walk to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. The former UFC welterweight champion entered his last fight looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to his setback to ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Ruthless’ had earned a TKO victory over fellow MMA legend Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

Meanwhile, Niko Price (15-7 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column in tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim. ‘The Hybrid’ had gone 1-3 with 1 no-contest over his previous five fights, his most previous resulting in a TKO loss to Phil Rowe in December of last year.

Tonight’s UFC 290 featured prelim proved to be the perfect swansong for Robbie Lawler. The former UFC welterweight champion was able to get off some big shots early while in the clinch with Niko Price. After landing a big uppercut, Lawler snuck in a left hook and Niko Price was sent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here). It was truly a storybook ending for ‘The Ruthless One’.

Official UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via KO at 0:38 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lawler vs. Price’ below:

I like Niko but really really really hoping Robbie can get the W here! I have nothing but the upmost love and respect for Robbie and what he’s contributed to the sport!!! #Legend #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

So excited to see @Ruthless_RL one last time! #UFC290 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) July 9, 2023

Can’t wait to watch @Ruthless_RL tonight. Legend of the sport #UFC290 — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) July 9, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Robbie Lawler defeating Niko Price via first-round KO at UFC 290:

Wow! The Ruthless one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2023

Couldn’t of written it up better than that champ congrats 🎊🎈🍾 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOO ROBBIE! Take it all in my friend! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

That’s how you end your career — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 9, 2023

A perfect send off. Incredible career @Ruthless_RL. Enjoy retirement 👊👊 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 9, 2023

What a way to end it Ruthless! Enjoy retirement my man. #UFC290 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 9, 2023

What did you think of Robbie Lawler’s final MMA fight this evening in Sin City?