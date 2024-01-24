Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC

By Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

So far in his mixed martial arts career, Bo Nickal has been pretty much perfect. He holds a 5-0 record, with all five of his victories coming via first-round finish. At UFC 300, he faces his biggest test yet when he goes head to head with Cody Brundage. The expectation is that he’ll pick up the win, but the pressure is still on the 28-year-old to ensure he does so in spectacular fashion.

RELATED: Bo Nickal opens up on 2024 plans, reveals plans to fight four times

As you can imagine, there’s a great deal of hype surrounding Nickal right now and what the future could hold for him. There’s so much hype, in fact, that it spawned a conversation about his potential between Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub. During their chat, Brendan had a pretty interesting comparison to make.

Schaub’s Nickal comparison

Rogan: “When is he [Bo Nickal] gonna get to a ranked guy? ”
Schaub: “I think the UFC knows he’s gonna be champ, like, clear up and then we’re gonna release the hounds.”
Rogan: “When I had him on the podcast, he said he’s only been striking for two years. Crazy. He looks great.”
Schaub: “Isn’t he the best? The best. He has it all. Check, check, check, check, checks all the boxes. He’s the Tim Tebow of f***ing UFC.”

It’s certainly an interesting point of view, but what’s more interesting is what the next few years will look like for Bo.

Do you agree with the comparison made by Brendan Schaub? What do you believe the ceiling is for Bo Nickal in the UFC? Will he get the job done at UFC 300? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Brendan Schaub UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024
Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg
dominick reyes

Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.

Kayla Harrison
Holly Holm

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a UFC fighter and will be making her debut at UFC 300.

Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024
Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis
Dustin Poirier

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a "quitter"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is a quitter, and he plans to prove that once again when they fight.

Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny names Stephen Thompson as ideal opponent after UFC 297 upset: "I would love that opportunity"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is targeting Stephen Thompson after his most recent win.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

WATCH: Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis train together in old sparring footage

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

The rivalry between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has been a long one.