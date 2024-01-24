Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.
So far in his mixed martial arts career, Bo Nickal has been pretty much perfect. He holds a 5-0 record, with all five of his victories coming via first-round finish. At UFC 300, he faces his biggest test yet when he goes head to head with Cody Brundage. The expectation is that he’ll pick up the win, but the pressure is still on the 28-year-old to ensure he does so in spectacular fashion.
As you can imagine, there’s a great deal of hype surrounding Nickal right now and what the future could hold for him. There’s so much hype, in fact, that it spawned a conversation about his potential between Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub. During their chat, Brendan had a pretty interesting comparison to make.
Schaub’s Nickal comparison
Rogan: “When is he [Bo Nickal] gonna get to a ranked guy? ”
Schaub: “I think the UFC knows he’s gonna be champ, like, clear up and then we’re gonna release the hounds.”
Rogan: “When I had him on the podcast, he said he’s only been striking for two years. Crazy. He looks great.”
Schaub: “Isn’t he the best? The best. He has it all. Check, check, check, check, checks all the boxes. He’s the Tim Tebow of f***ing UFC.”
It’s certainly an interesting point of view, but what’s more interesting is what the next few years will look like for Bo.
