Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

At UFC 300, Max Holloway will challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship. The two blockbuster attractions are both known for their exciting fight styles, and we’re expecting to see them showcase that for the world to see in Las Vegas.

In the eyes of many, though, this is a big risk for ‘Blessed’. His last move up to lightweight led to an absolute war against Dustin Poirier, in which Holloway suffered a lot of damage.

In a recent interview, however, Max spoke candidly about why he took the fight and what it could mean for him moving forward.