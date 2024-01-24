Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje
UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.
At UFC 300, Max Holloway will challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship. The two blockbuster attractions are both known for their exciting fight styles, and we’re expecting to see them showcase that for the world to see in Las Vegas.
RELATED: Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
In the eyes of many, though, this is a big risk for ‘Blessed’. His last move up to lightweight led to an absolute war against Dustin Poirier, in which Holloway suffered a lot of damage.
In a recent interview, however, Max spoke candidly about why he took the fight and what it could mean for him moving forward.
Holloway is ready for Gaethje challenge
“Justin Gaethje looked like he needed a dance partner since Oliveira and Islam was booked at the time, and just threw my name in the hat. The BMF belt is great. Being right there at 55, being that 55 weight class is right there, only 10 pounds away from 45, I can do both classes. Why not throw my name in the hat?”
“It’s options,” Holloway said. “I think a lot of doors are going to get opened, a lot of options are going to be open. We’ll see what happens. … First things first is the man in front of me. I got a dangerous guy in Justin Gaethje. But, we’re going to handle him first, and then after that, like I said: It’s just a game of options. A lot of things can open up after this fight. That’s what I’m focused on. Focused on getting my hand raised, and shock the world, I guess.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you expect to happen in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC