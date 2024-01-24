Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

By Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Max Holloway

At UFC 300, Max Holloway will challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship. The two blockbuster attractions are both known for their exciting fight styles, and we’re expecting to see them showcase that for the world to see in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

In the eyes of many, though, this is a big risk for ‘Blessed’. His last move up to lightweight led to an absolute war against Dustin Poirier, in which Holloway suffered a lot of damage.

In a recent interview, however, Max spoke candidly about why he took the fight and what it could mean for him moving forward.

Holloway is ready for Gaethje challenge

“Justin Gaethje looked like he needed a dance partner since Oliveira and Islam was booked at the time, and just threw my name in the hat. The BMF belt is great. Being right there at 55, being that 55 weight class is right there, only 10 pounds away from 45, I can do both classes. Why not throw my name in the hat?”

“It’s options,” Holloway said. “I think a lot of doors are going to get opened, a lot of options are going to be open. We’ll see what happens. … First things first is the man in front of me. I got a dangerous guy in Justin Gaethje. But, we’re going to handle him first, and then after that, like I said: It’s just a game of options. A lot of things can open up after this fight. That’s what I’m focused on. Focused on getting my hand raised, and shock the world, I guess.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you expect to happen in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Holly Holm

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a UFC fighter and will be making her debut at UFC 300.

Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a "quitter"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is a quitter, and he plans to prove that once again when they fight.

Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny names Stephen Thompson as ideal opponent after UFC 297 upset: "I would love that opportunity"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is targeting Stephen Thompson after his most recent win.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

WATCH: Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis train together in old sparring footage

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

The rivalry between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has been a long one.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 clash: "I, of course, accepted"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was offered a chance to face Stipe Miocic in April.