Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Sean Strickland as rumors persist of a fight between them.
Ever since his win over Kamaru Usman, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his future. Many believe he is a top contender at middleweight, with some even suggesting he should get the next title shot. However, there are also those out there who feel as if he hasn’t done enough to earn such an opportunity yet.
One man he’s got a history with is Sean Strickland. The two have trained together, and they’ve also talked a bit of trash about one another in the media.
In a recent interview, Chimaev spoke about some of their previous training sessions.
Chimaev hits out at Strickland
“Ask that guy (Strickland) who was beating him up every day in the gym,” Chimaev said. “How many times I submit that guy? How many times I beat him up? He went to his coach, ‘Please, tell the guy man, go easy, go easy.’ And the guy said I went crazy with some guy who was 166 (pounds) or this sh*t.. He’s lying, man! He’s trying to say I am this, I am that. He’s trying to be some macho man. You are not a macho man!
“When I punched you hard, you went to your coach and said, ‘Please, tell this guy to go easy,'” Chimaev continued. “No, f*ck off man, what are you talking about? I beat you up. You were running from me. I’ve been in his home, his gym. Nobody never comes to my gym and tries to beat me up… I went to all these guys, all these gyms. I’m not scared of anyone. I beat up everyone. I don’t remember losing sparring… I always win.”
Quotes via MMA News
