Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Sean Strickland as rumors persist of a fight between them.

Ever since his win over Kamaru Usman, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his future. Many believe he is a top contender at middleweight, with some even suggesting he should get the next title shot. However, there are also those out there who feel as if he hasn’t done enough to earn such an opportunity yet.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev believes Sean Strickland beat Dricus Du Plessis, calls out the South African for UFC 300

One man he’s got a history with is Sean Strickland. The two have trained together, and they’ve also talked a bit of trash about one another in the media.

In a recent interview, Chimaev spoke about some of their previous training sessions.