Bo Nickal opens up on 2024 plans, reveals plans to fight four times

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is hoping to have a busy, busy year in MMA.

The former NCAA champion has been out of action since a knockout win over Val Woodburn in July at UFC 290. That stoppage victory was Bo Nickal’s fifth, all of which came in the first round. The middleweight is largely viewed as MMA’s greatest prospect at the moment, and for good reason.

Following that knockout win in the summer, Bo Nickal went on somewhat of a hiatus. However, he recently signed his return to the octagon. At UFC 300 in April, he will face the hard-hitting Cody Brundage. The Factory X talent enters the fight as a massive underdog but has won two in a row. He last defeated Zachary Reese by knockout in December, giving him the confidence to upset the rising prospect.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bo Nickal discussed his UFC 300 return. There, he revealed his plans to make 2024 a very busy one. In the interview, the middleweight contender stated that he planned to fight four times this year alone. Ideally, he would fight at International Fight Week, or late summer after his next bout.

While a lofty goal, the wrestler believes that it is achievable. However, Bo Nickal also added that it’s more than possible that he will end 2024 with three fights under his belt. Regardless, it’s clear that the rising prospect has some big plans for this year.

“If we’re talking perfect world, I would like to fight four times.” Bo Nickal stated on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, discussing his 2024 plans. “I think, more than likely, I will plan on three. I want to get in there in April, I’d like to get in there again, hopefully International Fight Week. Maybe later July, August.”

He continued, “If I can get in two more times before the end of the year, that would be great. But, you never know how it’s going to go. I just plan it one step at a time and take care of what I can take care of and that’s what I’ve learned about MMA. It’s very volatile and very unpredictable. My last fight, guy pulled out on five or six day’s notice.”

“So for me, I’m just taking it one fight at a time.” Bo Nickal concluded, discussing his plans to fight multiple times this year. “I want to fight as much as I can this year. I feel like I’m rested, I’m very eager and motivated. So I want to get in there as much as possible.”

