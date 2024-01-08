Bo Nickal opens up on 2024 plans, reveals plans to fight four times

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is hoping to have a busy, busy year in MMA.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

The former NCAA champion has been out of action since a knockout win over Val Woodburn in July at UFC 290. That stoppage victory was Bo Nickal’s fifth, all of which came in the first round. The middleweight is largely viewed as MMA’s greatest prospect at the moment, and for good reason.

Following that knockout win in the summer, Bo Nickal went on somewhat of a hiatus. However, he recently signed his return to the octagon. At UFC 300 in April, he will face the hard-hitting Cody Brundage. The Factory X talent enters the fight as a massive underdog but has won two in a row. He last defeated Zachary Reese by knockout in December, giving him the confidence to upset the rising prospect.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bo Nickal discussed his UFC 300 return. There, he revealed his plans to make 2024 a very busy one. In the interview, the middleweight contender stated that he planned to fight four times this year alone. Ideally, he would fight at International Fight Week, or late summer after his next bout.

While a lofty goal, the wrestler believes that it is achievable. However, Bo Nickal also added that it’s more than possible that he will end 2024 with three fights under his belt. Regardless, it’s clear that the rising prospect has some big plans for this year.

RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA AND DUSTIN POIRIER OPEN AS BETTING UNDERDOGS IN THEIR RECENTLY ANNOUNCED UFC FIGHTS

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal reveals plans to fight four times in 2024

“If we’re talking perfect world, I would like to fight four times.” Bo Nickal stated on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, discussing his 2024 plans. “I think, more than likely, I will plan on three. I want to get in there in April, I’d like to get in there again, hopefully International Fight Week. Maybe later July, August.”

He continued, “If I can get in two more times before the end of the year, that would be great. But, you never know how it’s going to go. I just plan it one step at a time and take care of what I can take care of and that’s what I’ve learned about MMA. It’s very volatile and very unpredictable. My last fight, guy pulled out on five or six day’s notice.”

“So for me, I’m just taking it one fight at a time.” Bo Nickal concluded, discussing his plans to fight multiple times this year. “I want to fight as much as I can this year. I feel like I’m rested, I’m very eager and motivated. So I want to get in there as much as possible.”

What do you make of these comments from Bo Nickal? Are you excited for his UFC 300 return in April? Do you believe he will end the year as a ranked middleweight?

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler shares interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor called for their fight to be at 185lbs

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024
Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reveals his corner advised him against going for broke in fifth round of UFC title fight with Sean Strickland

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Israel Adesanya has revealed that his corner advised him against going for broke in the fifth round of his UFC title fight with Sean Strickland.

Renato Moicano, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano says Paddy Pimblett’s weight gains between fights will be “very detrimental” to his career: “Look how fat he is!”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Renato Moicano says Paddy Pimblett’s weight gains between fights will be ‘very detrimental’ to his UFC career.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, UFC 299, UFC 300, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier open as betting underdogs in their recently announced UFC fights

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier have opened as betting underdogs for their recently announced UFC fights.

Alexander Gustafsson
UFC

Alexander Gustafsson is back to training and not ruling out a UFC return: “I’m still in the business”

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2024

UFC veteran Alexander Gustafsson has refused to rule out a return to active competition in the future.

Sean Strickland fireworks

Video | Sean Strickland shot “right in the face” during ‘Roman candle war’

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2024
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen reveals key reason he's had success in UFC: "It will take you vastly further than what you think it will"

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

Rising bantamweight star Cory Sandhagen has unveiled a key factor in his success under the UFC banner.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad details experience training in Dagestan: "Every round feels like it’s a new fight"

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has given some insight on what it’s like for him to train in Dagestan.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC
UFC

UFC 297 title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva hasn't fought in front of a full crowd since 2018

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

When Mayra Bueno Silva steps inside the Octagon for UFC 297 on Jan. 20, it’ll be the first time she’ll fight inside a packed arena since late 2018.

CM Punk, Dana White, UFC, Salary
Dana White

Court documents reveal UFC CEO Dana White’s reaction to CM Punk salary backlash

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

Unsealed court documents from the UFC antitrust lawsuit have revealed Dana White’s reaction to the CM Punk salary backlash.