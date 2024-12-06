Bo Nickal challenges trolls following UFC 309: ‘You can see what it feels like to get punched in the face’

By Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2024

Bo Nickal is daring those trolling him over his UFC 309 performance to meet him in the gym.

Bo Nickal

Nickal took on Paul Craig inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Despite scoring a unanimous decision win over a seasoned veteran in Craig, fans in attendance were not impressed. It was only Nickal’s seventh pro MMA fight, but the crowd chanted “overrated” at the rising middleweight, who was unfazed by the boobirds.

Now, Nickal is daring anyone who has a problem with his showing to step up and confront him man to man.

Bo Nickal Dares Trolls to Meet Him in Gym

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Bo Nickal sent a message to those who have a problem with his UFC 309 performance.

“I fought the best and smartest fight of my career and nobody’s gonna change my mind on that,” Nickal said. “So, if anybody has a problem with it, come over to freaking ATT in Pleasant Gap and scrap up. If you got a problem with it, then you can see what it feels like to get punched in the face. So, otherwise, shut up.”

Nickal then doubled down on his belief that the win over Paul Craig was the best performance of his young pro MMA career.

“I felt terrible about my UFC 300 performance and I got a second-round finish and the crowd cheered and they were excited about it,” Nickal said. “I thought that was the worst performance that I had in my career, and this one was the best performance that I had and the fans booed and I feel great. Like, literally zero effect on me. So, I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing.”

Recently, Nickal shared his belief that he’s ready for top 15 competition against the likes of Shara Magomedov, Michel Pereira, and Anthony Hernandez. Whether or not the UFC matchmakers feel comfortable giving him one of those fights remains to be seen.

