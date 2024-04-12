Michael Page explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300: “I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular”

Michael Page is explaining why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 is only a day away, taking place on Saturday April 13th.

The grand event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) make his first title defense against Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) in a light heavyweight battle.

Michael Page (22-2 MMA), who left Bellator and signed on with the UFC this past December, took some time out to discuss the upcoming title fight this weekend.

Page, speaking on his YouTube channel, talked about the success of Alex Pereira:

“It’s weird. I see why Alex Pereira is successful and why he’s dangerous, but I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular. He’s just a powerhouse. His leg kicks are just abusive. He’s got crazy power in his hands, and obviously he’s tough. My conflict is, when people have – he’s got a tough chin, because he gets hit a lot.”

Continuing, ‘Venom’ elaborated:

“And even when he’s posted videos of his training and stuff, he’s constantly just getting whacked with right hands and left hooks. Yes, he can take them, and he gives them back probably way worse. I just don’t like when people have that kind of style and they kind of accept damage instead of knowing that you’re tough and trying to ride shots, but knowing if you get caught, you’re still good. Him going up in weight, as well, your chin will only take so much.”

As far as his prediction for the outcome of Hill vs. Pereira, Michael Page said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m going to give it to Jamahal Hill. I’m a fan of what Pereira’s done so far. I just don’t like when people try to just be the tough guy. …His style is, ‘I’m the tough guy, take shots, give shots.’ I class that as a 50-50 style. Win some, lose some.”

Do you agree with Michael Page that it will be ‘Sweet Dreams’ who will be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion tomorrow night?

