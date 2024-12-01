Bo Nickal names potential opponents following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig: ‘They all pose interesting threats’

Bo Nickal Thinks Shara Bullet is “Easy Money,” Reveals Ideal Opponents

During an appearance the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, Bo Nickal shared his belief that he’d make quick work of Shara Bullet (via MMAFighting.com).

“They wouldn’t match it up,” Nickal said about the fight when speaking to the Pound-for-Pound podcast. “It would be an easy fight but for me, there’s no problem in that fight. But let’s talk about it realistically.”

Nickal would still be open to the fight, and he has some other top-15 names in mind for his next opponent.

“I don’t know the top 15 exactly but I’m thinking guys like [Michel] Pereira, Anthony Hernandez is there, Shara Bullet, [Roman] Kopylov, [Roman] Dolidze, [Paulo] Costa. Even a guy I know he bounces up and down from 170 to [185 pounds] but Kevin Holland, he’s got a lot of knockout wins. So guys like that, they all pose interesting threats. They’re all guys I could have trouble with but at the same time, I believe in my skill set, I believe in what I’m capable of doing and as I continue to train, and work more on the striking, work more on the jiu-jitsu and blending it all together, I think I can also dominate a lot of those guys and make it look easy.”

Some believe Nickal needs some more fights before he takes on the names he mentioned. UFC CEO Dana White did tell media members that he feels Nickal could use some more time to grow inside the Octagon before facing the top of the heap.

We’ll see how the UFC matchmakers handle Nickal’s next fight.