Billy Quarantillo plans to “smoke” Damon Jackson at UFC Nashville and prove he belongs: “A finish is what I am after”

Billy Quarantillo is looking to remind everyone just how good he is.

Quarantillo is well-aware that MMA fans only remember people’s last fights. Unfortunately for Quarantillo, his last fight was a KO loss to Edson Barboza in the first round.

Although Quarantillo did get knocked out, he is returning just four months later as he says he had no concussion-like symptoms. He also wanted a quick turnaround to get the bad taste of losing out of his mouth.

“After losing, any fighter can attest that you are only as good as your last fight and everyone remembers your last fight. Especially with it being a high-profile fight, getting knocked out in the co-main event to Edson Barboza,” Quarantillo said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was super interesting, before the year, I wanted to be super active, I wanted to fight three times, after the whole weight cut and getting ready for that fight, I figured I’d take a few months off.

“Then, after only fighting for a few minutes, he caught me with that knee, and right after, I basically told my manager I’ll take a couple of days,” Quarantillo continued. “I ended up not having concussion symptoms or any issues with my brain. I took a bit of time off from sparring and they offered me this fight pretty soon after.”

Once Billy Quarantillo was ready to return, he figured he would fight someone near the rankings. With that, when he was offered Damon Jackson at UFC Nashville and wasn’t too surprised with it.