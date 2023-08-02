Terence Crawford sits atop Ring Magazine pound-for-pound rankings

By Zain Bando - August 2, 2023
Terence Crawford put on a once-and-a-lifetime performance Saturday night, dominating Errol Spence Jr. from pillar to post, resulting in a devastating Round 9 TKO.

Terence Crawford, Boxing, Ring Magazine

The victory pushed Crawford’s record to 40-0 (31 KO’s), and with the highly-anticipated feat, so did some extra added accolades for the Nebraska native.

Terence Crawford, 35, can now hold the distinction of being the best pound-for-pound male boxer in the world, according to Ring Magazine’s newest rankings released Monday evening.

The news was confirmed by Michael Benson on Twitter, who is a prominent boxing journalist for talkSPORT based in London, England.

 

Crawford tops a list of some of the most elite talent the sport has to offer, including Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Ryan Garcia, and the aforementioned Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Whether or not the fight between Crawford and Spence Jr. marked the sudden resurgence of the sport of boxing remains up for debate, but what can’t be ignored is Crawford’s ability to systematically dominate every challenger put in front of him.

His flashiness and flamboyancy makes him a fish out of water-type fighter.

Terence Crawford uses his angles with clean and crisp precision, picking his shots when called upon and using the jab repeatedly to throw his opponents off-balance until each one is finished or loses on the cards.

A rematch between these two welterweight Goliath’s seems inevitable, as Spence Jr. opts to use his rematch clause and attempt to rebook the fight before the end of 2023.

At press time, the rematch has not been confirmed, although it seems apparent Crawford wants to do it again if Spence Jr. obliges.

“We got to do it again,” Crawford said after the win.

The loss marked Spence Jr.’s first blemish in professional boxing, as he entered the bout with 32 KO’s and was perfect in 40 fights.

On a busy night in combat sports, Crawford and Spence Jr. had the fight community buzzing, and it certainly won’t be the last time it happens either.

What did you think of Terence Crawford’s performance? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

