Benoit Saint-Denis has two opponents in mind following his knockout win over Matt Frevola

UFC star Benoit Saint-Denis has listed a few potential opponents for his next bout after knocking out Matt Frevola.

Last weekend at UFC 295, Benoit Saint-Denis put on a real show for mixed martial arts fans across the globe. He was already being viewed as a rising contender at lightweight but in New York City, he took his stock to a whole new level. The Frenchman was able to knock Matt Frevola out cold with a nasty head kick, and he got it done just over 90 seconds into the contest.

Now, questions are being asked about his future and the next step he’s going to take. For the 27-year-old, he already has a pretty clear idea in his head of what he wants to do.