Benoit Saint-Denis has two opponents in mind following his knockout win over Matt Frevola

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

UFC star Benoit Saint-Denis has listed a few potential opponents for his next bout after knocking out Matt Frevola.

Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Last weekend at UFC 295, Benoit Saint-Denis put on a real show for mixed martial arts fans across the globe. He was already being viewed as a rising contender at lightweight but in New York City, he took his stock to a whole new level. The Frenchman was able to knock Matt Frevola out cold with a nasty head kick, and he got it done just over 90 seconds into the contest.

Now, questions are being asked about his future and the next step he’s going to take. For the 27-year-old, he already has a pretty clear idea in his head of what he wants to do.

Saint-Denis calls his shot

“I’m going to fight everybody they give me, but really I would like really to make a big main event in France,” Saint-Denis told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “… A guy like Dustin Poirier or (Mateusz) Gamrot. You know, it’s unfortunate for him, but he got a victory because a guy got injured with (Rafael) Fiziev with a low kick or a body kick. So, I’m asking for him again, or Dustin Poirier. He just lost, he’s ranked, and he has to fight a guy behind him because he’s on the loss. I know he’s a big name, but I’m going to be an even bigger name if I’m working like that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of which direction he goes in, you can bet it’s going to lead to some big things for the youngster.

Do you believe Benoit Saint-Denis has what it takes to become a world champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

