Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following knockout loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich has reacted to his knockout defeat at the hands of Tom Aspinall in the co-main event of UFC 295.

On Saturday night, Tom Aspinall shook up the heavyweight division in the UFC. He knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in just over one minute to win the interim belt, setting himself up for an eventual undisputed showdown with the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic next year.

Regardless of which way you look at it, it was an emphatic victory for Aspinall. As for Pavlovich, he did manage to land a nice shot early in the bout, but the Englishman was able to recover and use his speed to his advantage.

In a post uploaded to his Telegram page, Pavlovich spoke candidly about the defeat and what’s next.

Pavlovich reacts to defeat

“I didn’t suffer any damage to my health, I’m fine,” Pavlovich wrote on Telegram (translated by Google). “Tom turned out to be faster, I was unlucky to hit him right away, but he turned out to be more accurate. Decided to take one hit.

“I’ll be back in the cage soon, I want to be active and perform so I can have a chance to fight for the belt again. This is my goal and we will get there! I see your support, thank you all!”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

At the age of just 31, there’s no doubt that Pavlovich will bounce back from this – but a timeline for his return will likely take some time to figure out.

Did you expect to see Sergei Pavlovich lose in the manner that he did on Saturday night? How long do you think it will be before we see him back in the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

