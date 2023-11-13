Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following knockout loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295

Sergei Pavlovich has reacted to his knockout defeat at the hands of Tom Aspinall in the co-main event of UFC 295.

On Saturday night, Tom Aspinall shook up the heavyweight division in the UFC. He knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in just over one minute to win the interim belt, setting himself up for an eventual undisputed showdown with the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic next year.

Regardless of which way you look at it, it was an emphatic victory for Aspinall. As for Pavlovich, he did manage to land a nice shot early in the bout, but the Englishman was able to recover and use his speed to his advantage.

In a post uploaded to his Telegram page, Pavlovich spoke candidly about the defeat and what’s next.