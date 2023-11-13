Jan Blachowicz blasts “slimy” Alex Pereira for his callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “We have unfinished business”

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

UFC veteran Jan Blachowicz has hit out at Alex Pereira for calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira became the latest fighter to win world titles in two weight classes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He did so by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, establishing himself as the new king at 205 pounds.

In terms of what’s next, Pereira made it clear in his post-fight interview that he wants to lock horns with Israel Adesanya once again. However, Jan Blachowicz isn’t a big fan of that idea.

Blachowicz, who is a former light heavyweight champion himself, lost to Pereira via split decision back in the summer. While he may have another rematch with Aleksandar Rakić on the horizon, ‘Poatan’ hasn’t left his mind.

Blachowicz blasts Pereira

“@AlexPereiraUFC I know you’re a slimy one. Calling out Izzy. Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business you and I. The judges won’t give you hand outs next time. Pathetic.”

The master of Polish power then proceeded to clarify his remarks after receiving some criticism from fans.

“I see I need to clarify. People see me that I’m a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get pissed off, like everyone in life. I’m still super angry that they stole my W against Pereira. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We’ve been there 4 times!”

“This is LHW and that split decision means we have unfinished business here. I’m just saying what I feel. Don’t blame me for it. Just letting you know this. This is all from me. I’m going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do.”

What do you make of Jan Blachowicz’s comments? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya Jan Blachowicz UFC

