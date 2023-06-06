Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125 with Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Kyle Nelson, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 289 in Vancouver this Saturday.

We’re first joined by the fourth-ranked UFC lightweight and one-half of the co-main event, Beneil Dariush (2:27). Next, 13th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (18:21) comes on. UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (35:40) joins the show and closing out the program is UFC women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (47:29).

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 289 co-main event fight against Charles Oliveira. Beneil talks about having this fight delayed and him trying to fight Arman Tsaryukan but the UFC decided to keep the Oliveira matchup. He then chats about the style matchup and the UFC promising a title shot with a win.

Dan Ige comes on to discuss his UFC 289 main card scrap against Nate Landwehr. Dan talks about fighting another non-ranked opponent and his thoughts on Nate and his style. He also chats about the featherweight division, some potential next opponents, and what a win over Landwehr on Saturday night at UFC 289 does for him.

Kyle Nelson stops by to preview his UFC 289 fight against Blake Bilder. Kyle talks about fighting in Canada and how that helps motivate him for this fight. He also chats about his draw against Doo Ho Choi and whether or not he thought he would get another fight after that. The Canadian then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

Jasmine Jasudavicius closes out the program to preview her UFC 289 fight against Miranda Maverick. Jasudavicius talks about Maverick calling her out and whether or not she was surprised by that given Maverick is ranked 15th. The Canadian then talks about fighting in her home country and training with Mike Malott who’s on the card.

