Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125 with Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Kyle Nelson, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

By Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 289 in Vancouver this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125, UFC 289

We’re first joined by the fourth-ranked UFC lightweight and one-half of the co-main event, Beneil Dariush (2:27). Next, 13th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (18:21) comes on. UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (35:40) joins the show and closing out the program is UFC women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (47:29).

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 289 co-main event fight against Charles Oliveira. Beneil talks about having this fight delayed and him trying to fight Arman Tsaryukan but the UFC decided to keep the Oliveira matchup. He then chats about the style matchup and the UFC promising a title shot with a win.

Dan Ige comes on to discuss his UFC 289 main card scrap against Nate Landwehr. Dan talks about fighting another non-ranked opponent and his thoughts on Nate and his style. He also chats about the featherweight division, some potential next opponents, and what a win over Landwehr on Saturday night at UFC 289 does for him.

Kyle Nelson stops by to preview his UFC 289 fight against Blake Bilder. Kyle talks about fighting in Canada and how that helps motivate him for this fight. He also chats about his draw against Doo Ho Choi and whether or not he thought he would get another fight after that. The Canadian then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

Jasmine Jasudavicius closes out the program to preview her UFC 289 fight against Miranda Maverick. Jasudavicius talks about Maverick calling her out and whether or not she was surprised by that given Maverick is ranked 15th. The Canadian then talks about fighting in her home country and training with Mike Malott who’s on the card.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Beneil Dariush Dan Ige Kyle Nelson MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Colby Covington, Jon Jones

Colby Covington explains why he will never consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 produces 294k average viewers, less than half of Conor McGregor’s previous The Ultimate Fighter appearance

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

The premiere episode for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, averaged 294,000 viewers.

Paul Felder, Fight Island
Paul Felder

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary team duties

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder is set to replace Joe Rogan on commentary this weekend for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event.

Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

Dana White claims Michael Jordan is a “killer,” says Jordan would beat LeBron James in slap fight

Zain Bando - June 5, 2023

Dana White’s newfound obsession with “Power Slap,” the online reality television series launched by he and Lorenzo Fertitta in January, has taken on a life of its own.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

What's next for Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France after UFC Vegas 74?

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 74, top-15 flyweights headlined the card as Amir Albazi took on Kai Kara-France.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping

Tony Ferguson pleads not guilty to DUI charge

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023
Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman set to make highly-anticipated return from injury at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

Chris Weidman will make the walk to the Octagon again.

Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France discusses controversial decision loss to Amir Albazi: "That cost me $100,000"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France lost a lot more than a decision on Saturday night.

Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira reveals plans to train and learn English from former opponent Sean Strickland: "He's a nice guy!"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

Everyone might not be a fan of Sean Strickland, but Alex Pereira is cool with him.

Dana-White
UFC

UFC parts ways with six more fighters

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

The UFC continues to part ways with fighters and trim its roster.