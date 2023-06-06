UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall labels Deontay Wilder as the most winnable boxing match for Francis Ngannou

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Tom Aspinall believes Deontay Wilder serves as a winnable fight for Francis Ngannou if he ventures into the boxing world.

While he may have recently signed with PFL, Francis Ngannou’s next big priority is a boxing match. He wants to test himself against the very best at heavyweight, and he wants to make the most money possible in the process.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has great name value, he’s a big power puncher, and he’s as hungry as he’s ever been. Wilder seems to be interested in the idea, ‘The Predator’ is too, and fight fans want to see it.

Someone else who wouldn’t mind giving it a watch is Tom Aspinall, who has backed Ngannou to have a real chance if it goes down.

“I would love to see him against Wilder, because it’s just two f—ing massive guys who can punch holes through walls,” Aspinall said. “It’s ridiculous. I’d love to see that.”

“If there’s anybody he could beat, it would be Wilder,” Aspinall added. “Because Wilder is … and I don’t want to slag the guy off, because he’s one of the hardest punchers ever. But as far as actual boxing ability, his level is way lower than an Usyk or Tyson Fury or someone like that.

Aspinall backs Ngannou

“The guy’s punching power is off the charts, absolutely ridiculous, out of this world. But I think he’s quite hittable and his fight IQ doesn’t see to be, like, great. I think if there’s any of em who [Ngannou] could beat, it would be Wilder.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall? Will this fight actually happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

