Henry Cejudo questions “where the hell is PFL getting all this money” following Francis Ngannou acquisition

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Henry Cejudo has questioned where PFL is getting its funding from following their recent deal with Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou

The recent acquisition of Francis Ngannou was huge news for PFL. They’ve been making steady gains for a while now, but bringing in a name like Francis was a real statement of intent. They made it known that they aren’t here to mess around, offering ‘The Predator’ an incredibly lucrative deal.

The majority of fighters, as you can imagine, were happy to see what Ngannou was able to get. The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to debut for the promotion in 2024, with the rest of this year being focused on boxing.

For Henry Cejudo, though, the big question is a simple one – where is the money coming from?

“Where the hell is PFL getting all this money?” Cejudo said. “Signing Jake Paul, signing him (Ngannou), million dollar tournaments, I know Kayla Harrison’s making crazy, crazy money as a female — the most other than Ronda Rousey and maybe even more so, the most paid women’s athlete of all-time.

Cejudo questions PFL’s Ngannou deal

“Is this the start of the collaboration of Bellator vs. UFC, PFL vs. the UFC, ONE Championship vs. Bellator? Are we opening up new doors that have never truly been opened? Is Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship — even if the UFC doesn’t get involved — are they willing to kind of cross that road? There’s a lot of questions to be answered or to be asked.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Regardless of the money they do or don’t have, PFL is certainly trending in the right direction.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo on this? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

