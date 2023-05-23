Henry Cejudo questions “where the hell is PFL getting all this money” following Francis Ngannou acquisition

Henry Cejudo has questioned where PFL is getting its funding from following their recent deal with Francis Ngannou.

The recent acquisition of Francis Ngannou was huge news for PFL. They’ve been making steady gains for a while now, but bringing in a name like Francis was a real statement of intent. They made it known that they aren’t here to mess around, offering ‘The Predator’ an incredibly lucrative deal.

The majority of fighters, as you can imagine, were happy to see what Ngannou was able to get. The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to debut for the promotion in 2024, with the rest of this year being focused on boxing.

For Henry Cejudo, though, the big question is a simple one – where is the money coming from?

“Where the hell is PFL getting all this money?” Cejudo said. “Signing Jake Paul, signing him (Ngannou), million dollar tournaments, I know Kayla Harrison’s making crazy, crazy money as a female — the most other than Ronda Rousey and maybe even more so, the most paid women’s athlete of all-time.