With free agency looming, Cris Cyborg reveals hope to rematch Amanda Nunes in the near-future

Bellator featherweight champion has revealed her goal to fight Amanda Nunes again.

‘The Lioness’ and the Brazilian clashed at UFC 232 in December 2018. In a battle of champions, Nunes won via first-round knockout. Not only did Cyborg lose her UFC featherweight crown, but it was also her first defeat in 13 years.

One fight later, and the Brazilian was back working with Scott Coker in Bellator. Since debuting in the promotion in 2020, she’s decimated her competition. Now unbeaten through four fights, and holding the featherweight title, the end of her deal with the promotion is fast approaching.

Earlier this year, Cyborg revealed that she had only one or two fights left with Bellator. Now set for a rematch with Arlene Blencowe this weekend at Bellator 278, she’s discussed her want to fight Amanda Nunes again.

The 36-year-old revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that she’s aiming to retire within the next three years. Within that time, she would like to fight ‘The Lioness’ again. Cyborg noted that she’s open to fighting Nunes in the UFC, in a different promotion, or just arranging a fight between themselves.

“I want to make 20 [years] in fighting. 20 years is good man, but you never know. This is my plan, but I don’t know what God’s plan is for me. But you know, I’m happy training, working, fighting in Bellator. But I have a lot of fire in my heart… Yes of course [I want to fight Amanda Nunes], yeah at the beginning after the loss I said I wanted the rematch.”

Cris Cyborg continued, “But, you know, we couldn’t get a deal together to make it happen. But you never know, you never know the future. Only God knows. But for sure [we’ll fight in the future], maybe in a different organization, maybe we’re going to make the fight happen, who knows.”

What do you think about Cris Cyborg’s comments? Do you want to see her fight Amanda Nunes again?