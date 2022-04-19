Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Colby Covington, says Darren Till: “I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat”

Darren Till believes Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Colby Covington if they end up fighting.

Before Chimaev’s UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns, Dana White had said if the Swede wins he would face Covington in the main event of a Fight Night card on ABC. Of course, Chimaev ended up winning a decision but whether or not the ‘Chaos’ fight happens is uncertain.

If the fight between Chimaev and Covington does happen, Till – who now trains with Chimaev – believes the Swede wins the fight by KO.

.@darrentill2 wants to see Khamzat Chimaev “fight Colby in a five-round main event” next: “I think Khamzat can knock him out. I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat.” 🎥:https://t.co/RcvrifWWB0 pic.twitter.com/Cg0YR9pbC1 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) April 18, 2022

“I would like to see him fight Colby in a five-round main event, and I think that’s the best thing for both guys. I think Khamzat can knock him out. I don’t think Colby’s felt power like Khamzat. Like, I’ve changed my opinion a bit because Colby’s a good fighter, but I just don’t see who he’s fighting who’s at the top of the level right now. Obviously Usman, but like, there’s no one,” Till said on Submission Radio. “Khamzat’s obviously come up real quick. I just think Khamzat’s got so much power and edge over him. Listen, Colby’s a terrific fighter. He’s phenomenal, but I see the win there with Khamzat, and I’d love to see that to get him ready for the title for Usman.”

Although Darren Till believes Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Colby Covington, Chaos has shown off a solid chin in his career. He only has one TKO loss in his career which was a late fifth-round stoppage to Kamaru Usman, where some thought it was an early stoppage. However, Chimaev has proven he has one-punch KO power and can end the fight quickly.

As of right now, the fight between Chimaev and Covington has not been booked but it is the hope. If it does come to fruition we will see if Till’s prediction of the fight comes true.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev would KO Colby Covington?