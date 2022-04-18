Josh Thomson discusses former teammate Cain Velasquez’s arrest: “The justice system failed his son, and him”

Josh Thomson has weighed in on his friend and former teammate Cain Velasquez’s recent arrest.

In late February, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested for attempted murder. Over the next few weeks, the tale quickly unraveled. It was learned that Velasquez attempted to shoot a man in a car that had allegedly molested a close relative of his over 100 times. It was later learned that it was the former champion’s son who was the victim.

Following his arrest, Velasquez has been repeatedly denied bail. It stands in stark contrast to the man who the former champion attempted to hit. Harry Goularte Jr. was released on bail despite his incredibly serious criminal charges and was allowed to return home. It’s worth noting that a daycare is run out of his home, where the incidents took place.

Josh Thomson has now given his thoughts on the situation in an interview with MMAJunkie. The former Strikeforce lightweight champion noted how Goularte Jr. even being released is a massive failure of the justice system.

“It breaks my heart to see him have to go through this. I think that the justice system failed his son in this situation. They failed him as a law-abiding citizen and then he went out and took it into his own hands. It’s really sad, but hopefully, something happens that we can start remedying this situation nationwide, not just locally.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Josh Thomson continued, “We can’t be letting pedophiles out, sex offenders out with no bail, especially back to a daycare-type setting where this guy lives. And so it’s sad. It really is, but all you can do is support him and be there for him and his wife and his kids and his family and wish them all the best and just be there if they call. That’s all we can do.”

