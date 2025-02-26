Top UFC bantamweight calls for Umar Nurmagomedov fight amid controversy

By Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

One high-level UFC bantamweight is calling for a showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov recently saw his unbeaten streak come to an end in a failed bid for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. He fell short in his title opportunity against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311 back in January. Nurmagomedov injured his hand in the fight and it isn’t clear when he’ll be ready to return to action.

With that said, Nurmagomedov has one willing dance partner once he’s cleared to fight.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV SENDS POSITIVE MESSAGE TO UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV AFTER UFC 311 DEFEAT

Song Yadong Wants to Test Grappling Against Umar Nurmagomedov

Home of Fight’s James Lynch recently spoke to Song Yadong, who is fresh off a controversial ending to his UFC Seattle win over Henry Cejudo. Yadong said that if he can’t get a rematch with Cejudo, then he’ll be happy to turn his attention to Umar Nurmagomedov.

“Of course, he is [No. 3 in the UFC bantamweight rankings] right now,” Yadong said. “It’s going to be an exciting fight and I’m looking forward to showcasing my grappling because I am not trying to take people down to show my grappling, but I want fight with some best grappler in the world.”

Yadong wishes his UFC Seattle win over Cejudo was more clear-cut. Disaster struck in the third round when “The Kung Fu Kid” accidentally double poked “Triple C” in the left eye. While Cejudo continued the round, he was unable to fight in round four. The bout went to the scorecards early and Yadong was awarded the technical decision victory.

While both Yadong and Cejudo expressed interest in a rematch, UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t nearly as gung-ho over the idea. Like Yadong, Cejudo also has another opponent in mind if he’s unable to secure a rematch. The former two-division UFC champion has called for a battle with Petr Yan in a potential retirement fight.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what the UFC ultimately decides to do moving forward.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

