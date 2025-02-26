Top UFC bantamweight calls for Umar Nurmagomedov fight amid controversy

Song Yadong Wants to Test Grappling Against Umar Nurmagomedov

Home of Fight’s James Lynch recently spoke to Song Yadong, who is fresh off a controversial ending to his UFC Seattle win over Henry Cejudo. Yadong said that if he can’t get a rematch with Cejudo, then he’ll be happy to turn his attention to Umar Nurmagomedov.

👀Song Yadong wants to fight Umar Nurmagomedov next: "It’s going to be an exciting fight. I’m looking forward to showcasing my grappling." 🎥 @Home_of_Fight & @LynchOnSports ▫️ pic.twitter.com/dyHCe25kzl — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 26, 2025

“Of course, he is [No. 3 in the UFC bantamweight rankings] right now,” Yadong said. “It’s going to be an exciting fight and I’m looking forward to showcasing my grappling because I am not trying to take people down to show my grappling, but I want fight with some best grappler in the world.”

Yadong wishes his UFC Seattle win over Cejudo was more clear-cut. Disaster struck in the third round when “The Kung Fu Kid” accidentally double poked “Triple C” in the left eye. While Cejudo continued the round, he was unable to fight in round four. The bout went to the scorecards early and Yadong was awarded the technical decision victory.

While both Yadong and Cejudo expressed interest in a rematch, UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t nearly as gung-ho over the idea. Like Yadong, Cejudo also has another opponent in mind if he’s unable to secure a rematch. The former two-division UFC champion has called for a battle with Petr Yan in a potential retirement fight.

