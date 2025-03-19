UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last five opponents from hardest to easiest

By BJ Penn Staff - March 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on one of the best runs in MMA right now, with wins over a host of former champions and undefeated contenders behind him.

Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

In a recent conversation with X user @judobetter995, he ranked his five most recent opponents in terms of difficulty.

To refresh, his last five opponents in order were: Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo. All but Nurmagomedov are former champions, and Nurmagomedov entered their fight with an undefeated 18-0 record.

Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last 5 opponents

Interestingly, Dvalishvili claims Aldo, a former featherweight champ and living MMA legend was the hardest opponent of the bunch.

The second hardest opponent, he claims, was Russia’s Yan, who briefly reigned as bantamweight champ.

Next was Cejudo, a former champ at flyweight and bantamweight.

The second easiest of the five, Dvalishvili claimed, was O’Malley, the man he defeated to win the bantamweight title.

Last, and seemingly least, he said, was Nurmagomedov. He beat the Russian with a close decision in his last fight.

See the full list from Dvalishvili below, via Championship Rounds:

Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t currently have a fight booked, but is widely expected to rematch O’Malley next. Yan has also put himself back in title contention with wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo. The winner of an upcoming fight between Figueiredo and Cory Sandhagen could also jump the line to fight for the title, in which case Dvalishvili would not need to participate in a rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Jose Aldo Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Kayla Harrison

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025
Reinier De Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Bo Nickal wasn’t Reinier De Ridder’s first choice for his next opponent, but he has no complaints.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
UFC

Former champion Jan Blachowicz plans to steal Alex Pereira's UFC title rematch

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz plans on taking Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch away from him at UFC London.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC

Sean Brady questions Leon Edwards' history against grapplers ahead of UFC London

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis frustrated he lost "the biggest payday of my life" with Alex Pereira losing at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - March 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is annoyed Alex Pereira lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: "Apex cards must stop!"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Lightweight contender Renato Moicano is tired of seeing events at the UFC Apex.

Gunnar Nelson, Conor McGregor
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return: "I haven't met him in years"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson has offered an update on his relationship with teammate Conor McGregor.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner doubles down on his decision to retire at UFC 313: "I'm still feeling the same way"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has no intention of ever fighting again.