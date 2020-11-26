Scott Coker says Patricio Pitbull would KO Alexander Volkanovski

Bellator president Scott Coker says that his featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull would KO the UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Coker has said that he believes Pitbull is the best featherweight in MMA right now, and there’s certainly an argument to be made that he is. The Brazilian is riding a six-fight win streak that includes wins over the likes of Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Weichel, and in his last fight, Pedro Carvalho. Since Pitbull is in Bellator and not in the UFC, most fans and media would likely say that Volkanovski is still the top dog at 145lbs right now. But Pitbull is absolutely right there in the conversation.

Speaking to Evy Rodrigues of Combate, Coker was asked about his dominant featherweight champion. The Bellator president once again reiterated that he believes Pitbull is the best featherweight in the world. In fact, Coker is so confident that Pitbull is the best 145lber that he even said he would KO Volkanovski if they ever fought.

“Patricio is the best featherweight in the world, anyone who understands the game knows that there is no way to doubt that. And it’s not new, he’s been the best for a long time. Now he’s finally getting this recognition and my social media team says that only now are people making this comparison with the champions of other leagues, but I don’t even think it’s a valid comparison,” Coker said.

“I’m sure that Patrício would knock out the champion of the other league. Our featherweight division is clearly very competitive, we have just hired new promises and this will make the division even better than any other promotion. Today, when we talk about featherweight, Patrício is the best fighter in the world. There is no one for anyone.”

Volkanovski and Pitbull have had their share of back-and-forth on social media over the last few months, and the prospect of a fight between these two elite featherweights is very exciting. But with both men currently fighting in different promotions, we won’t be seeing this fight any time soon, though one can dream.

It’s also worth noting that Coker said because Pitbull took no damage in the fight with Carvalho that he would consider turning him around quick for a fight against AJ McKee in March. The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix has had its fair share of interruptions due to COVID-19, but it looks like we will finally reach closer soon.

Do you agree with Scott Coker that Patricio Pitbull would KO Alexander Volkanovski?