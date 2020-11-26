Video | Derrick Lewis roasts Curtis Blaydes in hilarious UFC promo

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has taken part in one of the most hilariously sarcastic interviews you’re likely to see from an MMA fighter.

It’s important to find the right balance in mixed martial arts between not taking yourself too seriously and remaining focused on the task at hand. Lewis has been able to work within those limits very well over the course of the last few years, and he isn’t going to stop heading into his highly anticipated bout against Curtis Blaydes this weekend.

During a pre-fight interview, Lewis decided to take on the role of the wrestler in this contest by throwing out some amazing quotes.

As per MMA Mania, here are some of the quotes Lewis decided to come out with.

“Whenever I watch Curtis fights, I believe that he’s one of the best strikers in the UFC. I’m going for the takedown right off the bat!”

“I don’t wanna get knocked out, I gotta go for the wrestling.”

“I believe that I’m an All-American wrestler now. I don’t wanna do anymore striking or stand with anyone anymore, I just want take ‘em down, just hold ‘em there, win on points.”

“They say I might have the most knockouts in UFC history but … a lot of those guys just took falls.”

On the flip side, Blaydes isn’t afraid to come out and openly criticize some of the shortcomings that he believes Lewis has in his game.

“He likes to come with everything, he likes to play with heavy hands. He has nothing but his right hand and a flying knee,” Blaydes said to Combate. “I have footwork, I have wrestling, I have striking, I have several paths to victory, he only has one specific. I know he is predictable. He only has one punch, almost like Ngannou, but without his wingspan.”

“If you do that, you go after the finish, you open yourself up to making mistakes, and that’s how you lose. I prefer to win,” he explained. “Even if it is a very boring fight, as long as I win, I don’t lose my position.”

Do you think Derrick Lewis can spring the upset on Curtis Blaydes this weekend?