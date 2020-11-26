Joe Rogan responds to skeptics of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has offered a rebuttal to naysayers of the upcoming boxing exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, will collide in a special rules boxing match this Saturday night in Los Angeles. Ahead of this spectacle, many members of the combat sports community have expressed their concerns about the health risks of the two boxing legends fighting in their 50s.

Yet Rogan, one of the foremost voices inside the combat sports industry, doesn’t seem to see the issue. He points out that, while there’s a risk of injury for both Tyson and Jones in the ring this weekend, that’s not a particularly new thing for either man.

They’ve spent their entire lives at risk of injury in the boxing ring.

“Man, it’s interesting, because some people are against it,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast (via Heavy). “[They’re like] ‘I don’t want to see these guys fight. I don’t want to see these guys get hurt.’ But, listen, that has been their whole business.”

On the same episode, Rogan watched a clip of Jones training, and was dazzled by the speed and athleticism of the boxing legend—even at 51 years old.

“Look at how good Roy [Jones] Jr.’s hands look,” Rogan said. “Look how f**king fast his hand are, man.”

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight for a maximum of eight two-minute rounds. The clash, which will air on pay-per-view through the platform Triller, was originally expected to occur on September 12, but has been postponed to November 28. While not everybody is on board with this matchup, Joe Rogan will evidently be watching from the opening bell.

What are thoughts on this Saturday’s Tyson vs. Jones fight? Do you have any objections to the two legends fighting in their 50s?