Scott Coker says Bellator is not currently interested in former UFC fighter Kevin Lee

The former interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7 MMA), was let go by Dana White and company last week after suffering setbacks in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

Kevin Lee was admittedly shocked by his release, and the way he was let go left a sour taste in his mouth.

“That was kind of the worst part about it,” Lee said Wednesday on The MMA Hour (h/t MMAJunkie). “I didn’t really have the proper notice or even get a phone call about it… Honestly, that’s what pisses me off the most – the lack of respect.”

Kevin Lee continued:

“That’s the main thing that kind of pisses me off about this. When we in the UFC, that’s really all you’re fighting for, is your respect,” Lee said. “People respect you for being a UFC fighter. When they hear the name, they automatically give you some kind of respect. We not doing it really for the money. It ain’t a whole lot of fame in this sh*t. It’s like, OK, I’ve done all this sh*t for y’all. I’ve put put my body on the line just to end up with an alcohol problem and some tax problems. And at the end of the day, you take my respect away from me, too? It’s like, OK, well then, sh*t.”

Given the fact that Kevin Lee’s most recent losses came against either perennial contenders or current champions, it was thought that ‘The MoTown Phenom’ would have a easy time finding a new home.

One of the possible suitors that most fans were leaning towards Lee signing with was Bellator MMA. However, Scott Coker told MMAJunkie at Friday’s Bellator 272 post-fight press conference that the promotion currently has no interest in signing the former UFC standout.

“We only have so many slots and right now,” Coker replied when questioned about Lee. “And we’re really happy with our (current) roster.”

During his 18-fight UFC career Kevin Lee scored wins over notables such as Jake Matthews, Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie.

