Pros react after Sergio Pettis sleeps Kyoji Horiguchi with spinning backfist

Tonight’s Bellator 272 event was headlined by a highly anticipated title fight featuring Sergio Pettis taking on Kyoji Horiguchi.

Pettis (21-5 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense when he took on former champion Horiguchi (29-3 MMA) this evening.

‘SP’ had captured the promotions bantamweight world title this past May in Connecticut, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Juan Archuleta. That win had marked his fourth in a row, with the three most recent victories coming under the Bellator banner.

Meanwhile, Kyoji Horiguchi had entered tonight’s title fight with Sergio Pettis looking to reclaim the title he never actually lost. The RIZIN standout had most previously competed in December of 2020, where he earned a stunning TKO victory over Kai Asakura.

Tonight’s Bellator 272 main event ended in spectacular fashion. After seemingly cruising through the opening three rounds of the fight, Horiguchi got caught by a Pettis spinning backfist in round four that sent his title aspirations crashing to a abrupt halt (see that here). The Japanese standout was left unconscious from the strike and medical officials were called in to assist.

Official Bellator 272 Result: Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi via KO (spinning backfist) at 3:23 of Round 4

Horiguchi was eventually forced to leave the cage on a stretcher and was later transported to hospital.

Check out how the pros reacted to Sergio Pettis knocking out Kyoji Horiguchi below:

Congrats @sergiopettis on defending your belt! You are the CHAMP!#Bellator272 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2021

Holy shit what a fight, what a finish. Duke’s pep talk between rounds and him going out and doing that is what movies are made of, congrats Champ @sergiopettis!!!! #Bellator272 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 4, 2021

Wow insane — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 4, 2021

Ayoooooo Sergio Pettis with the comeback KO . Sheeeeshhhh — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2021

Wow! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 4, 2021

And stillllll!!!!!! He’s Sergio Pettis not Anthony’s little brother!!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2021

