Nate Diaz not impressed with Conor McGregor’s win at UFC 246: ‘Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz says that he was not impressed with Conor McGregor’s 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Diaz was in attendance at Bellator 238 in support of his teammate Chris Avila, who lost a majority decision to Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Diaz was asked what he thought about McGregor’s quick finish over Cerrone, and the Stockton native says he was not impressed by the Irishman’s performance.

According to Diaz, beating Cowboy doesn’t mean much at this point.

“Cowboy doesn’t care about winning and losing, so (McGregor) didn’t have a very hard fight on his hands,” Diaz said (h/t ESPN’s Marc Raimondi).

Cerrone drew criticism from many including the outspoken Stephen A. Smith for his poor performance against McGregor. But ultimately McGregor still had to show up and get the job done, which is exactly what he did. Diaz also holds a win over Cerrone from back at UFC 141 in December 2011, when he won a decision in an exciting fight that showed off his trademark boxing skills.

McGregor is looking for his next opponent, and Diaz’s name has been bandied around for a potential trilogy fight between the two rivals, who split a pair of memorable fights back in 2016. The oddsmakers last week released odds for a third fight between the two.

Diaz said that he is patiently waiting for his next opportunity, and he says he is going to keep an eye out on what happens at UFC 249 when UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets top contender Tony Ferguson.

“I want to watch what happens in the next few months,” Diaz said.

Diaz says he plans on fighting again and that the eye injury he suffered at UFC 244 is completely healed. He is cleared to fight at any time but will do so on his own terms.

“When the time is right,” Diaz said about a potential comeback.

Do you agree with what Nate Diaz said about Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246?