Scott Coker challenges Dana White to UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee

Bellator president Scott Coker challenged UFC president Dana White to a UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee.

McKee finished Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 on Saturday night to become the promotions new’s 145lbs champion and the winner of the $1 million grand prize. Just 26 years old, McKee is now a perfect 18-0 in MMA. By taking out Pitbull, who is one of the best featherweights in the world, it showed that “The Mercenary” is one of the best at 145lbs regardless of promotion. McKee is so good, in fact, that Coker believes he matches up well against the best featherweights that the UFC has to offer, including current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and past champ Max Holloway.

Speaking to reporters following Bellator 263, Coker threw out a challenge to White. The Bellator president says he is open to having McKee fight anyone that the UFC wants to throw him in there against. As far as Coker goes, McKee is the best featherweight in the world and he believes that he would have a chance against anyone the UFC has to offer. According to Coker, Bellator is very much open to holding a cross-promotion superfight with McKee, but he believes that White won’t be interested in going against the UFC model.

“Yeah, I mean I would love to see (McKee) fight against other people as well, as you guys would also, but it’s not going to happen because it’s not the UFC’s business model to do it. But you tell me this kid couldn’t go in there and fight anybody right now. Everybody knows that he can do it. So if they want to get it on, we’d do it in a second,” Coker said.

