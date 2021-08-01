Uriah Hall reacts following decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 33: “This one hurts”

Veteran UFC middleweight Uriah Hall reacted following his decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 33, saying that “this one hurts.”

Hall was outpointed for five rounds by Strickland en route to a unanimous decision loss on the judges’ scorecards in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33. Although Hall landed over 100 significant strikes in the fight, he was out-volumed by Strickland, who landed nearly 200 significant strikes, and the result was a mostly decisive victory for Strickland.

Taking to his social media following the loss, Hall reacted to his defeat against Strickland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uriah Hall (@uriahhall)

Tough one last night. Congratulations to @strickland_mma. I was prepared he was just the better man last night. This one hurts, but I’ll be back. Thank you for all the messages and love. It means more then you know. Oss

With the loss, Hall saw his four-fight winning streak snapped. Heading into this match against Strickland, Hall had defeated Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bevon Lewis as he lost for the first time in over three years to Strickland.

Despite the loss, however, Hall remains a top-15 ranked middleweight, and the fact that he was able to go the five rounds against a younger opponent who is quite good in Strickland shouldn’t hurt Hall’s stock too much. Though he’s now further away from getting a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya than he was before the fight, a few highlight-reel knockouts and Hall can quickly make fans forget about this loss to Strickland. While it still stings for “Primetime,” he can at least take solace in knowing that he was able to make it 25 minutes against Strickland, who appears to be a legit contender.

What do you think is next for Uriah Hall after losing to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 33?