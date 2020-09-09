Marvin Vettori says he’s “lost all respect” for former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman

Surging UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori says he’s lost all respect for the division’s former champion, Chris Weidman.

Vettori has been angling for a fight with Weidman for months, but so far, his callouts of the former champion have been fruitless. Now, he seems to have given up on that potential fight, conceding that he’s willing to fight pretty much anybody if he’s given five to six weeks to prepare.

Really lost all respect for Chris.

I’m tired of waiting, this is getting stupid.

Literally anyone, 5-6 weeks.

Let’s Go. @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 9, 2020

“Really lost all respect for Chris,” Vettori wrote. “I’m tired of waiting, this is getting stupid. Literally anyone, 5-6 weeks. Let’s Go.”

Marvin Vettori, an Italian based in California, is currently on a three-fight streak in the UFC middleweight division, having recently defeated Karl Roberson by submission, and Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira, both by decision. His last occurred in 2018, when he lost a controversial split decision at the hands of Israel Adesanya, who now holds the UFC middleweight title. On the strength of his recent success, Vettori has earned the No. 15 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Weidman, on the other hand, is currently ranked 11th in the UFC middleweight division. He last fought in August, when he picked up a decision victory over Russia’s Omari Akhmedov, which separated him from back-to-back knockout losses to Dominick Reyes at light heavyweight and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at middleweight. That skid was preceded by a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum, and a pair of stoppage losses to Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. The loss to Rockhold marked the end of his reign as champion.

While Vettori has made no secret of his desire to meet Weidman in the Octagon, the American has been similarly forthright about his disinterest in the matchup.

Yo, Dork hop off my nuts and get a win over someone in the top 15 for 1st time in ur life! I have been beating guys in the top 15 for ten years straight. Relevant😂?There’s a reason you are calling me out.. I’ll fight again when I’m ready too.. And btw you aren’t that good 😂 ✌️ https://t.co/NsgVXPSDP7 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 14, 2020

Does a potential fight between Marvin Vettori and Chris Weidman interest you?