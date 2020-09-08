Just Scrap Radio Ep. 9 with Michelle Waterson, Patrick Mix, Roxanne Modafferi & Kyle Nelson

The ninth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 10 and Bellator 246.

We’re first joined eighth-ranked strawweight and one-half of the main event, Michelle Waterson (3:05). Next, Bellator bantamweight, Patrick Mix (15:43) comes on. Then, UFC flyweight, Roxanne Modafferi (33:00) joins the program. Finally, UFC featherweight, Kyle Nelson (44:02) closes out the show.

Michelle Waterson joins the program to preview her UFC Vegas 10 main event against Angela Hill. Waterson discusses being on a two-fight losing streak and if she feels like there is pressure on her to get back into the win column. “The Karate Hottie” then explains where a win over Hill puts her in the division and how she believes she gets her hand raised. It should be noted this interview was recorded before she was promoted to the main event, so no questions are about that.

Patrick Mix then comes on to preview his Bellator 246 main event fight against Juan Archuleta for the vacant title. Mix was not shy about his thoughts on Archuleta and him not believing Archuleta deserves this shot at the belt. Mix then explains how he sees the fight playing out. He also talks about some future matchups against Sergio Pettis, Darrion Caldwell, and James Gallagher.

Roxanne Modafferi previews her UFC Vegas 10 fight against Andrea Lee. She discusses the state of the flyweight division and seeing her teammate and friend, Joanne Calderwood lose to Jennifer Maia and Maia getting the next shot at the belt. Modafferi also talks about having yet another rematch against Lee and what a win does for her.

Kyle Nelson is the final guest of the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 10 fight against Billy Quarantillo. Nelson also talks about his plan of ending the hype surrounding Quarantillo with a stoppage win and making a quick turnaround.

Be sure to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher